Saturday, November 25, 2023
Weather News Chicago

Overnight snow could impact travel, up to 3 inches expected in NW Illinois

Up to 2 inches of snow is expected in the Chicago area, with another inch possible in northwest Illinois.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
In this file photo, a worker uses a snow blower to clear snow in front of an apartment complex in the Edgewater neighborhood.

Sun-Times file

The National Weather Service is alerting drivers to expect that travel times will be impacted by a snowstorm that could drop up to 2 inches of powder on the city starting early Sunday.

The highest rate of snowfall is expected between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Snow rates will diminish as the day progresses, leading to improved travel conditions, but traffic Sunday morning could be impacted by slippery, slushy conditions.

The Chicago area could see between 1 and 2 inches of snow, while areas in the northwest part of the start could see as much as 3 inches of snow, the weather service said.

AP23330012230113.jpg
College Sports
Northwestern holds off Illinois, dashing Illini’s bowl hopes
Two fourth-quarter turnovers that resulted in Northwestern touchdowns nine seconds apart hurt the Illini before they made the game close with 55 seconds left.
By Sun-Times wires
 
Mount Carmel’s Jack Elliott (9) runs up the middle against Downers Grove North.
High School Football
Mount Carmel rolls to the Class 7A title, ties Joliet Catholic’s record of 15 championships
Every state title is special. Most schools don’t have one football championship. But the win on Saturday means even more for the Caravan and their faithful fanbase.
By Michael O’Brien
 
People take pictures during a bazaar held at Saturday’s Convention for Palestine at the Tinley Park Convention Center.
Chicago
Convention for Palestine brings thousands to Tinley Park to preserve culture and community amid the Israel-Hamas war
Taher Herzallah, who came from Minneapolis, said he wanted people to know of those who’ve been killed, like a cousin’s young daughter: “Her favorite thing in the world was dolls and playing outside.”
By Violet Miller
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Boy, 16, shot in Little Village
The teenager was shot multiple times about 12:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of South Albany Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
This image grab taken from AFPTV video footage on November 25, 2023 shows an International Red Cross vehicle reportedly carrying hostages released by Hamas driving towards the Rafah border point with Egypt ahead of their transfer to Israel. A group of 13 Israeli and four Thai hostages released by Hamas crossed into Egypt late Saturday, Egyptian state-linked television reported
Israel-Hamas War
13 Israeli hostages, 4 foreigners released from captivity in the Gaza Strip: Israeli military
Hamas delayed the release by several hours, accusing Israel of violating the terms of a truce deal. The last-minute delay created a tense standoff but ultimately went through after international mediation efforts.
By Associated Press
 