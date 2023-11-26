The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, November 26, 2023
College Sports Sports Columnists

Some coaches are sitting on the edge of their hot seats

For coaches such as Ryan Day, losing frequently to one heated rival separates good from great

By  Rick Telander
   
SHARE Some coaches are sitting on the edge of their hot seats
Ryan Day

Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on against the Michigan Wolverines during the first half in the game at Michigan Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

It’s almost laughable that in his six years at Ohio State, coach Ryan Day is 1-3 against Michigan and 38-0 against the rest of the Big Ten. 

The Big Ten now has what, a thousand teams in it? And they all exist as chum for Ohio State leading up to the regular season-ending meat-fest against Michigan.

For fellow shark Michigan, it’s the same. No other Big Ten game matters. Yes, there are occasional nips from Penn State and Michigan State through the years. But do the Buckeyes or Wolverines fear Indiana, Purdue, Minnesota, Rutgers, Nebraska, Maryland and so on? 

No, they do not.

Yet even though 11-1 Ohio State beat the other Big Ten teams this year by the average score of 26-7, all that matters is Michigan. And the 30-24 loss Saturday in Ann Arbor has Buckeye fans grumbling that Day can’t win the big ones, that he’s overmatched, that he doesn’t understand the despicable nature of the blue-and-maize up north.

Up there resides the man the Buckeye Nation despises most, coach Jim Harbaugh. Whether Harbaugh’s a genius, a charlatan, a brilliant tactician, a cheater, a great recruiter, a wonderful but misunderstood human being, depends on your perspective.

And for Ohio State there’s only one view — he’s an impediment to glory. 

The Buckeyes may yet make the 2023 College Football Playoff. But the loss to Michigan hurts. In the Power Five, there are four undefeated teams and four one-loss teams heading into conference-title games. Weird stuff could happen. 

For instance, if 10-2 Iowa were to somehow upset 12-0 Michigan (almost impossible but it could happen), Ohio State wouldn’t be so special anymore.

An aside here. I was with new Ohio State coach John Cooper some years ago — he’d been hired to replace “9-3 Earle Bruce” — and I jokingly told him I saw a wolverine in the wooded lot where Cooper was going to build his house. “A wolverine?’’ he said in alarm, looking around. 

It was a groundhog. A cheap gag, true. Cooper chuckled about it later.

But the fact is in Bruce’s nine years at Ohio State he won 81 games, the best record in the Big Ten during that time. Then he was fired. Cooper himself would be fired after 13 years. He still has the second-most wins in Ohio State history, after only Woody Hayes, but he went 2-10-1 against Michigan. 

So Ryan Day knows what he’s up against, great record or not.

At Michigan, Harbaugh has gone 26-1 in the Big Ten his last three seasons. The pressure on him now is to win the national championship. And not have his team put on probation for whatever the alleged sign-stealing scandal finally reveals. And the pressure is on Michigan to keep him. Keep him, if he’s clean, that is.

Rumors, naturally, have Harbaugh becoming the Bears’ next coach, after Matt Eberflus is fired.

Maybe. Who knows? The world of coaching is a carousel run by speed freaks.

Which leads us to Northwestern and its startlingly successful, accidental coach, David Braun. Starting the year as the Wildcats’ new defensive coordinator, straight from lower-echelon North Dakota State, Braun, 38, suddenly became thede facto head coach after Pat Fitzgerald was fired before the first game over his alleged knowledge of team hazing.

Northwestern is now 7-5, ready to play in a bowl game, and who would have thought it?

In Fitzgerald’s last two seasons the Wildcats went 4-20, with one Big Ten win each year. And yet, Fitzgerald was in no danger of getting fired — until the hazing accusations.

Northwestern doesn’t have any do-or-die conditions for its coaches like Ohio State or Michigan, no hated rival that must be slain. Illinois? That’s a giggle. Two teams that putter along?

Nobody ever mentions competing for the national championship at Northwestern. Just be relevant and scandal-free.

Consider: Northwestern has lost 32 consecutive games to Ohio State. The last win was a 14-10 nail-biter in 1971. The hero was Greg Strunk who returned a kickoff for a 93-yard touchdown, leading Woody Hayes to kick one of his players in rage.

I guess if there’s a point here, it’s know where you are, coaches. 

Gary Barnett could have stayed at Northwestern as long as he wanted. So could have Randy Walker, who died suddenly in 2006. Fitzgerald could have coached until retirement.

But Barnett wanted more and tripped off to Colorado. Fitzgerald simply forgot to mind the store. Walker, R.I.P.

David high-flying Braun? 

Be careful, friend.

Next Up In College Sports
Pac-12 has two teams in AP college football Top 5 for first time since 2016
Illinois finished at the bottom of a worse-than-ever Big Ten West — now that’s saying something
Audric Estimé scores 4 TDs, Notre Dame routs Stanford
Northwestern holds off Illinois, dashing Illini’s bowl hopes
Rocky Lombardi sparks Northern Illinois to win over Kent State, bowl-eligibility
Polling Place: How much football did you pile onto your plate this Thanksgiving?
The Latest
Torrey Craig
Bulls
Stellar first quarter wasted as Bulls continue finding ways to lose
Thanks to giving up a franchise-record 25 threes on Sunday, the Bulls watched a 21-point first quarter lead quickly disintegrate at the hands of the Nets. It was the fourth straight loss and the seventh in the last eight games.
By Joe Cowley
 
Wilfredo Garcia works on a painting of baseball player Roberto Clemente outside the American Islamic College on the North Side, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Murals and Mosaics
Venezuelan artist paints his way to Chicago: ‘I never dreamed I would do that’
Wilfredo Garcia, a self-taught painter from the Venezuelan countryside, paid for his trip across several countries in murals, leaving traces of the spirit of the Venezuelan heartland all along the way.
By Michael Loria
 
Hisham Awartani, Tahseen Ali and Kenan Abdulhamid were wounded Saturday night in a shooting in Burlington, Vermont. Police say the three were confronted by a white man with a gun on their way to a Thanksgiving gathering.
Israel-Hamas War
3 men of Palestinian descent attending holiday gathering shot, wounded near University of Vermont
Two of the men wounded are in stable condition. One man sustained more serious injuries. Authorities say the attack may have been a hate crime.
By Associated Press
 
A piece of construction equipment attempts to leave a city owned lot at 38th and California after protesters block the entrance on Nov. 20, 2023.
Immigration
Construction of winter tents for migrants in Brighton Park to start Monday
A contractor is expected to begin the final phase of construction over the objections of Ald. Julia Ramirez (12th) at a site where heavy metal contamination was found.
By David Struett
 
Billy Donovan
Bulls
Bulls coach Billy Donovan still searching for sustained physicality
While Donovan never would come out and call his roster soft, he once again expressed his frustration with his players’ lack of consistent physicality throughout a game.
By Joe Cowley
 