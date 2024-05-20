Is a sixth straight playoff appearance possible for the new-look Sky?

The debuts are done, and the theories for the 2024 WNBA season are in.

In Chicago, there’s only one question worth answering: Are the Sky a playoff team?

Let’s first revisit the 2023 season.

After an exodus of stars in free agency, a trade for guard Marina Mabrey and a midseason coaching change destabilized the franchise, the Sky barely made the postseason. In fact, they clinched the eighth and final playoff spot ahead of the Sparks in the second-to-last game of the season.

Hence, they didn’t send a lottery pick to the Wings, instead giving up the No. 5 pick, which the Wings used to select Ohio State guard Jacy Sheldon.

Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca was able to flip franchise player Kahleah Copper’s trade request for some much-needed draft capital. He used the No. 3 pick — secured in the Copper trade — to select Kamilla Cardoso. A trade with the Sparks resulted in the No. 8 pick, which Pagliocca swapped with the Lynx the day before the draft to move up one spot to grab Angel Reese.

Before Pagliocca’s draft-pick recovery mission, former coach/GM James Wade traded for Mabrey, which included giving the Wings the rights to a first-round pick swap in 2025. This means that if the Sky fails to make the playoffs, the Wings will swap for their lottery pick. With it will come the possibility of landing the way-too-early projected No. 1 pick, UConn guard Paige Bueckers.

The Sky entered Monday sixth in the WNBA standings after the first week of the regular season.

They split their two-game season-opening series against the Wings. Meanwhile, three teams went winless in their first two or three games — the Sparks, Mystics and Fever. The Storm went 1-2 in their first three games.

While this might spark hope for the Sky, a little critical thinking leads to a different conclusion.

The Storm, led by reigning WNBA scoring leader Jewell Loyd with 2016 MVP Nneka Ogwumike and six-time All-Star Skylar Diggins-Smith, have kinks to work out but likely will be a playoff contender.

The Fever’s first four games were against the Liberty, who lost in the Finals last year, and the Sun, who had the third-best record in the league. No. 1 overall pick Caitlin Clark is going to need time to adjust.

Clark acknowledged she needs to handle the league’s physicality better and improve her decision-making. The Fever still are developing chemistry, but with 2023 Rookie of the Year Aliyah Boston and NaLyssa Smith, the No. 2 pick in the 2022 draft, they have the pieces to return to the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

The Mystics don’t pose a significant threat to the Sky in terms of stealing a spot in the postseason. The Sparks, though, are a stronger team than the one that narrowly fell out of playoff contention last season.

Sure, Ogwumike is gone, but two-time Sixth Woman of the Year Dearica Hamby has All-WNBA team goals. Against the reigning champion Aces, she had a career-high 29 points. Rookies Cameron Brink and Rickea Jackson, as well as guards Kia Nurse and Layshia Clarendon, also should make an impact.

The Sky nabbed an exciting come-from-behind win — their first of the season and first under new coach Teresa Weatherspoon — against an injured Wings team. But Weatherspoon’s team will have to continue winning without Cardoso for up to 11 more games.

During that time, they will play the Liberty, Sun, Fever and Mystics twice. They also will face the Storm, Sparks and Dream.

The Mercury and Storm have gotten considerably better. And the Sparks and Fever have improved just enough to threaten the Sky.

While the 2023 Sky evaded a lottery loss, expect their 2025 lottery pick to be dealt to Dallas. Adding insult to injury would be if the Wings are able to land Bueckers.