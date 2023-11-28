Repealing Chicago’s sanctuary city ordinance would put immigrants at risk of deportation

I am the son of Elvira Arellano, an immigrant rights activist whose courageous stand against deportation in 2006 brought international attention to our case.

Today, I am deeply troubled by the anti-immigrant rhetoric emanating from members of City Council, particularly 9th Ward Ald. Anthony Beale and 15th Ward Ald. Raymond Lopez, who are seeking to repeal the Welcoming City ordinance that makes Chicago a sanctuary city.

The damaging discourse and this anti-immigrant proposal not only directly target immigrant families like mine, but also undermine the inclusivity and diversity our city needs.

As someone who witnessed my mother’s arrest and immediate deportation at 8 years old, I understand the trauma that countless families would face. We must unite to prevent others from enduring pain and safeguard our inherent right to family and protection.

A repeal of the Welcoming City ordinance would not stop migrants from arriving in Chicago, but it would put undocumented immigrants who have lived in Chicago for decades and contributed to its social and economic fabric at risk of deportation. At its core, the ordinance stops Chicago police from collaborating with agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and helps foster community trust.

Opinion bug Opinion

Chicago’s immigration complexities have reignited tensions between Black and Brown communities, fueled by Beale and Lopez. By framing the debate as a battle for resources between these communities, they distract from the ordinance’s true purpose: to create an atmosphere of acceptance and cooperation. The aldermen’s divisive strategy weakens Chicago’s social fabric, reinforces harmful stereotypes and widens the rift between its residents, particularly between Black and Brown communities.

This divide between Black and Brown is rooted in historical, economic and social factors that at times have been exploited by the white establishment. Shame on alderpersons who want to twist facts and thus create further division and villainize immigrants like my mother and migrant communities.

Chicago’s strength lies in its diversity. It thrives when residents celebrate their differences. The Welcoming City ordinance embodies these values. Weaponizing it for political gain betrays the spirit of unity Chicagoans hold dear.

Let us reject these politics of division and fear-mongering that are shamefully being practiced by some in the City Council.

Instead of succumbing to divisive rhetoric, I ask that Chicagoans reject the racist rhetoric against immigrants that is coming out of some corners of City Council. We must unite to foster understanding and empathy. Constructive dialogue is rooted in respect, transformation, and love. The commitment to others and their liberation is an act of love that transcends the fear that City Council members like Lopez and Beale fail to understand.

Saul Arellano is a member of the 25th Police District Council and a community organizer.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

The views and opinions expressed by contributors are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Chicago Sun-Times or any of its affiliates.