Things to Do in Chicago Nov. 30-Dec. 6 — The Mix
The Joffrey ‘Nutcracker,’ Holiday Magic at Brookfield Zoo, the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, and a Pre-Kwanzaa Marketplace are among the highlights in the week ahead.
Holiday Fun
- Sparkle Light Festival includes five illuminated villages, an ice-skating rink, train rides, visits with Santa Claus, tubing down the Alpine Slide, festive food and beverages. To Dec. 31 at Impact Field, 9850 Balmoral, Rosemont. Admission: $24, children 12 and under $18. Visit sparklerosemont.com.
- Winter Hill Lights, a drive-thru holiday light show, returns with an even bigger display. The 2.5-mile route features more than a million lights, three drive-through tunnels and a 30-foot Christmas tree. Beginning at 5 p.m. daily to Jan. 6 at Willow Hill Golf Course, 1350 Willow Rd., Northbrook. Admission: $40 per car. Visit willowhilllights.com.
- Returning for its 42nd year, Holiday Magic turns the Brookfield Zoo into a winter wonderland with light displays of giant animals, light tunnels synchronized to seasonal tunes, hundreds of decorated trees, nightly entertainment, ice carvers, dance parties and more. From 3-9 p.m. on select days at Brookfield Zoo, 8400 31st, Brookfield. Admission: $29.95; $20.95 for children. Visit czs.org.
Theater
- If you like a classic mystery check out “Dial M for Murder,” Jeffrey Hatcher’s adaptation of the Frederick Knott drama about a man (Ryan Hallahan) who married his wife (Lucy Carapetyan) for her money but now wants her dead and sets out to devise the perfect crime. Georgette Verdin directs. From Nov. 30-Dec. 31 at Northlight Theatre, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie. Tickets: $49-$89. Visit northlight.org.
- New Stages Festival presents staged readings of new work: Zayd Ayers Dohrn and Tom Morello’s “Revolution(s),” Bobby Rush and Stephen Helper’s “Slippin’ Through the Cracks: The Blues Journey of Bobby Rush,” Karissa Murrell Myers’ “Black Bear Island,” Lucy Thurber’s “Perry Street” and Mallory Raven-Ellen Backstrom’s “Cephianne’s Reflection.” From Nov. 30-Dec. 10 at Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn. Admission is free via online registration. Visit goodmantheatre.org.
- “Christmas with C.S. Lewis” is set on Christmas Eve as British author C.S. Lewis (”The Chronicles of Narnia”) reminisces about how an encounter with his friend J.R.R. Tolkien forever changed his beliefs about Christmas. From Dec. 5-10 at Broadway Playhouse, 175 E. Chestnut. Tickets: $75-$80. Visit broadwayinchicago.com.
- Strawdog Theatre presents “Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins,” a musical adaptation of Eric Kimmel’s classic children’s book about a traveling troupe of actors who put on a show to save Hanukkah in a town where no one is celebrating the holiday. Noah Elman directs. From Nov. 30-Dec. 23 at Chicago Loop Synagogue, 16 S. Clark. Admission is free but advance registration required. Visit strawdog.org.
- Filament Theatre reprises “Forts! Build Your Own Adventure,” its popular theatrical experience in which families can take part in creative play by building forts with boxes, sheets, clothespins, couches and more. From Dec. 2-31 at Filament Theatre, 4041 N. Milwaukee. Tickets: $12-$15. Visit filamenttheatre.org.
- “It’s a Wonderful Life” is Joe Landry’s radio play version of the classic holiday story. From Dec. 1-3 at Center for the Performing Arts, Governors State University, 1 University Pkwy., University Park. Tickets: $20, $35. Visit govst.edu/itsawonderfullife/.
The Nutcracker
- Joffrey Ballet presents Christopher Wheeldon’s reimagining of “The Nutcracker,” which sets the holiday classic on Christmas Eve 1892, in the home of an immigrant family months before the opening of the 1893 World’s Fair. The score is performed by the Lyric Opera Orchestra. From Dec. 2-27 at Lyric Opera House, 20 N. Wacker. Tickets: $36+. Visit joffrey.org.
- “Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet” features international dancers from Ukraine, Japan, Italy, Turkey and more in a performance that blends classical ballet with cutting-edge circus techniques. At 2 and 6 p.m. Dec. 3 at Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Rd., Rosemont. Tickets: $26+. Visit ticketmaster.com.
- “The Buttcracker — A Nutcracker Burlesque” features the best of Chicago’s nightlife entertainers in a saucy, alternative, adult retelling of the holiday classic. From Nov. 30-Dec. 30 at Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln. Tickets: $22-$102. Visit thebuttcrackerburlesque.com.
- A&A Ballet presents “The Art Deco Nutcracker,” Alexei Kremnev’s fresh take on the holiday favorite now set in 1920s America and inspired by the Art Deco era. At 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 2 at Athenaeum Center, 2936 N. Southport. Tickets: $22-$59. Visit athenaeumcenter.org.
- Follow Clara through her magical world via Ballet Legere’s staging of the holiday classic “The Nutcracker.” At 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 2, noon and 4 p.m. Dec. 3 at Lund Auditorium, Dominican University, 7900 W. Division, River Forest. Tickets: $25-$35. Visit balletlegere.org.
Music
- The Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, in a concert that is all about the holidays. Expect a roof-raising version “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” Carey’s ubiquitous holiday classic, and more seasonal tunes. At 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at United Center, 1901 W. Madison. Tickets: $84+. Visit ticketmaster.com.
- The annual iHeartRadio holiday concert, 103.5 KISS-FM’s Jingle Ball, is headlined by rap diva Nicki Minaj with additional performances by country-rap artist Jelly Roll, boy band Big Time Rush, rap star Doechii, South Korean girl group (G)I-dle and Panamanian emcee Kaliii. At 7 p.m. Dec. 4 at Allstate Arena, 6920 Mannheim, Rosemont. Tickets: $40+. Visit ticketmaster.com.
- Grammy Award winner Michael Tilson Thomas returns to conduct the Chicago Symphony Orchestra in an Austro-Germanic program including Mozart’s Six German Dances and Piano Concerto No. 12 with pianist Orion Weiss. At 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30, 1:30 p.m. Dec. 1 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2, 5 at Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave. Tickets $39+. Visit cso.org.
- Country singer Brett Eldredge loves the holidays, as evidenced by the return of his “Glow Live” Christmas tour. He’ll get fans in the Christmas spirit as he performs big-band renditions of classic holiday songs from his festive holiday albums: “Glow” and “Mr. Christmas.” At 8 p.m. Dec. 1-2 at Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State. Tickets: $55+. Visit ticketmaster.com.
- The CSO MusicNOW series presents “Montgomery and the Blacknificent 7.” Curated by composer-in-residence Jessie Montgomery, the program features new and recent work by members of the Black composers’ collective, Blacknificent 7: Jasmine Barnes, Joel Thompson, Shawn E. Okpebholo, Dave Ragland, Damien Geter and Carlos Simon. At 4:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave. Tickets $30-$50. Visit cso.org.
- A Chanticleer Christmas features the Grammy Award-winning men’s chorus performing a program that spans centuries from Renaissance pieces to jazz and spirituals. At 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5-6 at Fourth Presbyterian Church, 126 E. Chestnut. Tickets $39-$125. Visit cso.org.
- Straight No Chaser brings its Sleighin’ It Tour to town for a performance at 3 p.m. Dec. 3 at Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State. Tickets $39+. Visit ticketmaster.com.
Museums
- “David Goldblatt: No Ulterior Motive” spans six decades of the photographer’s career and features images which show the realities of daily life in South Africa during and after apartheid. The show includes 140 works including images by Goldblatt as well as works that place him within a global and intergenerational network of photographers including Josef Koudelka, Shomei Tomatsu, Ruth Seopedi Motau and Zanele Muholi, among others. From Dec. 2-March 25 at Art Institute of Chicago, 111 S. Michigan. Admission: $14-$32. Visit artic.edu.
- “Glass to Garden: Tiffany Inspired Floral Designs” features floral design installations from four local floral designers inspired by the work of Louis Comfort Tiffany and Tiffany Studios. The designers are Angelica Rivera Varela (Semillas Plant Studio), John Caleb Pendleton (Planks & Pistils), Taylor Amilas Bates (Dusk Lily Floral) and Serena Madrigal (Espinas). The exhibit is curated by Elizabeth Cronin (Asrai Garden). From Nov. 30-Jan. 7 at Driehaus Museum, 40 E. Erie. Admission: $10-$20, children 12 and under free. Visit driehausmuseum.org.
Holiday Markets
- The annual Irish American Heritage Center’s Christmas Bazaar is a family-friendly event with more than 60 vendors, music, Irish dance performances, children’s activities, a visit from Santa and more. From 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 3 at 4626 N. Knox. Admission is free. Visit irish-american.org.
- If original art is on your shopping list, check out the Small Print Exhibition and Holiday Sale which features a wide array of intriguing work by artists affiliated with the Chicago Printmakers Collaborative, 4912 N. Western. Daily noon-5 p.m. to Dec. 23 (closed Mondays). Admission is free. Visit chicagoprintmakers.com.
- Africa International House presents its annual Pre-Kwanzaa Marketplace which highlights small business vendors offering an eclectic array of holiday gifts including books, jewelry, handmade arts and crafts, clothes, Black memorabilia and more. From 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Dec. 1 and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Dec. 2 at Harriet Harris Park, 6200 S. Drexel. Admission is free. Visit aihusa.org/kwanzaa.
- Julmarknad, the annual holiday bazaar at the Swedish American Museum, features Scandinavian handcrafts, Nordic folk dancing, Swedish choir performances, Lucia processions and a visit from Santa. From 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 2 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 3 at 5211 N. Clark. Visit swedishamericanmuseum.org.
- Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art’s Winter Makers Market features more than 30 vendors ranging from painters to fiber artists to graphic designers and jewelers. From noon-5 p.m. Dec. 2-3 at 2320 W. Chicago. Admission: $5. Visit uima-chicago.org.
