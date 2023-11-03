Caden O’Rourke’s three sacks help Lincoln-Way East blank Minooka

Lincoln-Way East junior Caden O’Rourke is one of the state’s most devastating defenders. The 6-5 defensive end was too much for Minooka to handle on Friday in Frankfort, leading the Griffins to a 28-0 win in the second round of the Class 8A state playoffs.

Lincoln-Way East opened the season in the spotlight with high-profile matchups against Kenwood and Batavia. But for the past two months, the Griffins have played second fiddle to Loyola and Mount Carmel. Lincoln-Way East even dropped a spot in the rankings this season. The undefeated Griffins (11-0) were leapfrogged by Loyola back in September.

“It makes us mad,” O’Rourke said. “We have a real grudge against Loyola. They’ve taken us out [of the playoffs] the past two years. We want to finish them this year.”

O’Rourke and linebackers Conner Durkin and David Wuske have Lincoln-Way East’s defense playing at an extremely high level. The Griffins held Minooka (8-3) to -2 rushing yards. Minooka didn’t sniff the end zone.

“We have really developed,” O’Rourke said. “Our team connection is amazing. The team is all brothers. We play together and hang out every day.”

Robert Mensching made a pair of field goals in the first half to give Lincoln-Way East a 6-0 lead. One Griffins’ stat keeper said he believed it was the first time since 2009 that Lincoln-Way East didn’t score a first-half TD at home.

Griffins coach Rob Zvonar wasn’t sure about that, but it was definitely a close first half.

“The offense might have made some mistakes in the first half but they saved us in the second,” O’Rourke said.

Lincoln-Way East quarterback Braden Tischer connected with Cade Serauskis for a 25-yard touchdown with 8:44 left in the third quarter. Nuri Muhammad scored on a three-yard run in the final minute of the third quarter and Tischer scored on a one-yard run late in the fourth quarter.

“We know the offense is going to get it figured out,” Zvonar said. “In the third quarter they came out and dominated the game. It was as good a half of football as we’ve played this year.”

Tischer was 9-for-15 for 105 yards and a touchdown. He had 11 carries for 46 yards and a TD. Muhammad had 15 carries for 141 yards and Zion Gist added 17 carries for 62 yards.

“Minooka is getting to elite status,” Zvonar said. “Give them a lot of credit. It’s second-round 8A football and it is not going to be easy. We don’t have a magic formula other than just playing as hard as we can one play at a time.”

The Griffins might not have a magic formula, but O’Rourke has matured into an elite force. He had three sacks and was a constant thorn in Minooka’s offense.

“He’s been that way for awhile,” Zvonar said. “He’s a blue chip, Power Five kid that can play anywhere in the country. I can’t believe he’s only a junior and we are going to get him back next year.”

O’Rourke’s dominance allows Lincoln-Way East to pressure opposing quarterbacks with just four rushers.

“That’s a nice luxury to have,” Zvonar said.

Minooka quarterback Nathan Maul was 9-for-17 for 56 yards with one interception.

The Griffins will face the Warren vs. South Elgin winner in the quarterfinals next weekend. Lincoln-Way East beat the Blue Devils 35-14 in the quarters last season

