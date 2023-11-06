10 concerts sure to light up stages during in the coming weeks

As the holiday season gets fully plugged in, so do a number of big shows across Chicago venues the next two months. From the festive (Mariah Carey belting “All I Want for Christmas”) to the fearless (Doja Cat finally making her Chicago return), there’s a little something for everyone to unwrap and enjoy.

Liz Phair

Winnetka native Liz Phair will play her seminal album “Exile in Guyville” track for track Nov. 18 at the Chicago Theatre. Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

The Winnetka native is coming home for the holidays to give the gift of playing her seminal album, “Exile in Guyville,” in full for its 30th anniversary. The 1993 record, which was recorded at Chicago’s now-defunct Idful Music Corp., was a huge pillar of the burgeoning Wicker Park rock scene, producing brutally honest diatribes like “Stratford-On-Guy.” After playing “Exile” track-for-track, Phair also has other “fan favorites” in store. Exclusive merch will be available on show night too, if you need the perfect gift for another Phair fan in your life. 8 p.m. Nov. 18; Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St.; $118+ at ticketmaster.com

Brett Eldredge

Brett Eldredge will play country Christmas songs Dec. 1-2 at the Chicago Theatre. Live Nation

It’ll be a real country Christmas as the Nashville crooner (by way of Illinois) brings his annual holiday tradition, the Glow Live Tour, back to Chicago for two nights this December. Eldredge lights up like a Christmas tree as he delves through classic standards from his two festive albums, 2016’s “Glow” and 2021’s “Mr. Christmas.” His soulful pipes add the perfect touch to performances of “O Come All Ye Faithful” to “Winter Wonderland,” and everything in between. 8 p.m. Dec. 1-2; Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St.; $75+ at ticketmaster.com

Mariah Carey

Her initials might as well stand for “Merry Christmas” at this point as Carey’s epic holiday track, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” keeps reaching new levels of icon status. For the past few years, it has claimed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard chart every December, and in 2018, the song broke Spotify’s single-day streaming record (perhaps with ubiquitous retail plays alone). You can sing along to that holiday jam and other festive favorites as the Christmas Queen holds court at United Center, which will be decked like a holiday diva, too. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3; United Center, 1901 W. Madison; $82+ at ticketmaster.com

Jingle Ball

Nicki Minaj (pictured at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards) headlines the Jingle Ball, Dec. 4 at the Allstate Arena. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The gifts keep on giving at 103.5 KISS-FM’s annual holiday jamboree, with a stacked lineup delivering some of the year’s finer standouts and breakout stars all wrapped up in one holiday-themed package. The 2023 edition of Jingle Ball is headlined by rap provocateur Nicki Minaj with additional appearances from hick-hop artist Jelly Roll, pop boy band Big Time Rush, viral rap star Doechii, South Korean girl group (G)I-dle and Panamanian emcee Kaliii. 7 p.m. Dec. 4; Allstate Arena, 6920 Mannheim Rd., Rosemont; $40+ at ticketmaster.com

Dogstar

Bret Domrose (from left), Robert Mailhouse, and Keanu Reeves of Dogstar perform Dec. 7 at Thalia Hall. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Although it’s no “Babes In Toyland” Christmas musical, seeing Keanu Reeves take the stage at Thalia Hall in his moonlighting music project is the next best thing this holiday season. After a 20-plus-year hiatus, the California alt rock trio officially reformed in May and released a brand-new album, “Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees,” in October that has been giving the band some of the biggest headlines of its career. In addition to bassist Reeves, Dogstar also features lead singer/guitarist Bret Domrose and drummer Robert Mailhouse, who appear well primed for this December tour stretch. 8 p.m. Dec. 7; Thalia Hall, 1807 S. Allport; sold out at ticketweb.com

Andrew Bird

Andrew Bird returns to Fourth Presbyterian Church with his annual Gezelligheid concerts. Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Now in year 14, Andrew Bird’s Gezelligheid concerts have become a verified Christmastime classic only found in our fair city. Held in the hallowed halls of Chicago’s Fourth Presbyterian Church, the multi-night orchestral blitz pairs up lavish violin compositions from across the breadth of Bird’s indie-folk catalog as well as some standards and holiday favorites. And all of it takes place against a backdrop of his signature giant Victrola horns for extra sonic flair. Gezelligheid, which is the Dutch word for cozy, is the perfect description for the round-the-hearth style performance from one of Chicago’s finest. 8 p.m. Dec. 7-8 and 11-15, 126 E. Chestnut; $56+ at axs.com

Preservation Hall Jazz Band: Creole Christmas

The Preservation Hall Jazz Band presents “Creole Christmas” on Dec. 8. Josh Goleman

You can celebrate the holidays the Big Easy way with one of New Orleans’ most treasured musical relics. Now in its 60th year, The Preservation Hall Jazz Band is the house act of the revered jazz juke joint of the same name in NOLA’s French Quarter that draws long lines nightly for its spirited performances. This holiday season, the musicians are taking the show on the road for a concert that spices up Christmas classics with true Bayou joy. 8 p.m. Dec. 8, North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, 9501 Skokie Blvd., Skokie; $48-68 at ticketmaster.com

Ana Gasteyer

“Saturday Night Live” alum Ana Gasteyer headlines a holiday variety show Dec. 9 at SPACE. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

There may be no Schweddy Balls served at Ana Gasteyer’s holiday revue at SPACE, but you can expect the same hilarious wit and improv showmanship in the “Saturday Night Live” alum’s holiday variety show. This so-called “Sugar & Booze” night will be filled with tracks from her latest holiday album — showing off Gasteyer’s other talent, her serious set of pipes — with lots of stocking-stuffer stories to boot. 6 and 9 p.m. Dec. 9, SPACE, 1245 Chicago Ave., Evanston; $25-40 at ticketweb.com

Doja Cat

Doja Cat (coming to the United Center on Dec. 13) performs at the MTV Video Music Awards in September. Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

If you need a break from all the carols, spend a night with the L.A. shapeshifter whose wild pop twists and big personality are a needed respite from all the jolly. After canceling her headline set at Lollapalooza in 2022 to recover from surgery, this show will be Doja Cat’s much-anticipated return to Chicago, fresh from her latest “Scarlet” album release. Special guest Ice Spice will be opening the night. 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13, United Center, 1901 W. Madison; $110+ at ticketmaster.com

Patti Smith and Her Band

Patti Smith (pictured at Riot Fest 2021) comes to the Salt Shed on Dec. 27 for a pre-birthday show. Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Someone else is celebrating a holiday birthday: the one and only Patti Smith. The spitfire poet and artistic visionary loves to mark the Dec. 30 occasion in her birthtown, and will do so again this year with a special night at Salt Shed. In addition to playing her bag of hits like “Because the Night” and “Gloria,” Smith — as any true wordsmith would — is always full of memorable stories, too. Turning 77 this year, she continues to be an American treasure to celebrate. 8 p.m. Dec. 27, Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston; $45 at ticketmaster.com

