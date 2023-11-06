On the next episode of At the Table, Lynn Sweet will be joined by former Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.

Kinzinger, who served on the Jan. 6 committee and has been warning the nation about extremism and the dysfunction of the Republican Party, will discuss his new book, “Renegade: Defending Democracy and Liberty in our Divided Country.”

Stream the show online starting November 9 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

RSVP now for a reminder and easy one-click link before the show airs!

At the Table with Lynn Sweet November 9, 2023 RSVP

To watch previous episodes of At the Table, visit suntimes.com/atvt.

