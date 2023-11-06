The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, November 6, 2023
At the Table with Lynn Sweet

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill will join Lynn Sweet to discuss his just-released book "Renegade: Defending Democracy and Liberty in our Divided Country" on November 9.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
On the next episode of At the Table, Lynn Sweet will be joined by former Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.

Kinzinger, who served on the Jan. 6 committee and has been warning the nation about extremism and the dysfunction of the Republican Party, will discuss his new book, “Renegade: Defending Democracy and Liberty in our Divided Country.” 

Stream the show online starting November 9 at 6:30 p.m. CT. 

At the Table with Lynn Sweet
November 9, 2023
To watch previous episodes of At the Table, visit suntimes.com/atvt.

Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th) speaks to reporters at City Hall on Oct. 11, 2023.
City Hall
Johnson had no choice in removing key Council ally from top leadership posts
Not even six months into the Brandon Johnson administration, Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa had become a liability the mayor simply could not afford.
By Fran Spielman
 
A police officer parks near the scene where an 11-year old girl was shot after a fight outside the home led to gunfire in the 2000 block of West 68th Place in West Englewood, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.
News
West Englewood mom struggles as girl, 11, in ICU after being shot during neighbor dispute: ‘I’m scared for my baby. She’s just a little girl’
“The good thing is that she’s alive and she’s moving,” said her mother, Brenda Ibarra. “She hears us and that’s a blessing.”
By Cindy Hernandez and Violet Miller
 
Celeste M. Cooper (from left), Chloe Baldwin, Karen Aldridge, Sandra Marquez, Karen Rodriguez, Caroline Neff and Meighan Gerachis star in Steppenwolf Theatre Company’s Chicago premiere of “POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive.”
Theater
It takes a village of powerful, smart women to elevate POTUS in Steppenwolf’s witty Chicago premiere
Written in the aftermath of the Trump years, Selina Filinger’s play follows a lackadaisical president’s inner circle: a group of seven highly educated, capable, loyal women relegated to cleaning up after an incompetent man-child
By Sheri Flanders - For the Sun-Times
 
Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney (11) makes a move after a pass reception Sunday. Mooney had five catches for a season-high 82 yards in the Bears’ 24-17 loss to the Saints at Caesars Superdome.
Bears
Luke Getsy’s Bears offense finally discovers Darnell Mooney
The fourth-year receiver has been the forgotten man in the Bears’ offense. He was averaging just 28.1 yards per game until getting five receptions for 82 yards against the Saints on Sunday. “I just [was] doing what I’ve been doing the whole season and the ball found me,” he said.
By Mark Potash
 
Police investigate the scene where a man was shot and killed by police officers during a pursuit near the 7300 block of S Dante Ave in South Shore, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.
Crime
Man killed, Chicago police officer wounded in exchange of gunfire in South Shore
The officer’s injuries were apparently not life-threatening, according to the Chicago Fire Department, which said another officer was treated for other injuries at the scene in the 7300 block of South Dante.
By Rosemary Sobol and Sophie Sherry
 