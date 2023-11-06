At the Table with Lynn Sweet

On the next episode of At the Table, Lynn Sweet will be joined by former Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.
Kinzinger, who served on the Jan. 6 committee and has been warning the nation about extremism and the dysfunction of the Republican Party, will discuss his new book, “Renegade: Defending Democracy and Liberty in our Divided Country.”
Stream the show online starting November 9 at 6:30 p.m. CT.
November 9, 2023
Not even six months into the Brandon Johnson administration, Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa had become a liability the mayor simply could not afford.
West Englewood mom struggles as girl, 11, in ICU after being shot during neighbor dispute: ‘I’m scared for my baby. She’s just a little girl’
“The good thing is that she’s alive and she’s moving,” said her mother, Brenda Ibarra. “She hears us and that’s a blessing.”
It takes a village of powerful, smart women to elevate POTUS in Steppenwolf’s witty Chicago premiere
Written in the aftermath of the Trump years, Selina Filinger’s play follows a lackadaisical president’s inner circle: a group of seven highly educated, capable, loyal women relegated to cleaning up after an incompetent man-child
The fourth-year receiver has been the forgotten man in the Bears’ offense. He was averaging just 28.1 yards per game until getting five receptions for 82 yards against the Saints on Sunday. “I just [was] doing what I’ve been doing the whole season and the ball found me,” he said.
The officer’s injuries were apparently not life-threatening, according to the Chicago Fire Department, which said another officer was treated for other injuries at the scene in the 7300 block of South Dante.