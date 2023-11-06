Big football from Green Bay (ahem, smallmouth bass)

Of the many smallmouth bass Dan Blaszinski caught from Green Bay, his biggest of the year came on Friday.
He caught the 22-inch, 6.75-pound smallie on a jigging spoon, an underutilized technique I think.
“All fish are always CPR when you are fishing for giants,” Blaszinski emailed.
CPR is fishing shorthand for catch, photograph and release.
FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times.
To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), X (formerly Twitter) (@BowmanOutside), Instagram (@BowmanOutside) or Bluesky (@BowmanOutside).
The Latest
Illinoisans have pioneered low-cost, basic interventions with huge returns in fostering a better quality of life in some of the poorest parts of the world, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin writes.
Mariah Carey makes wishes come true, Liz Phair revisits the ’90s, and Doja Cat comes back strong.
The hugely popular show is currently nominated for 13 primetime Emmy Awards. Winners will be announced on Jan. 15.
Father of Highland Park parade shooting suspect pleads guilty to reckless conduct, gets 60 days in jail
Judge George Strickland accepted the plea deal, which requires Crimo Jr. to serve 24 months of probation, 100 hours of community service and orders him to give up his own gun ownership card and surrender any weapons.
The stage has been set for another legal clash at the Dirksen courthouse. But it’s unclear whether another central political figure, former Chicago Ald. Danny Solis, will make an appearance in the courtroom.