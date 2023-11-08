Holiday dining at home: Duck matzo ball soup at Oakville Grill & Cellar by Chef Max Robbins

Chef Max Robbins

The Oakville Grill & Cellar in Fulton Market, 163 N. Green St.; theoakville.com

Untitled 2023 Holiday Guide ❄️ From us to you, a guide to the sights, sounds and tastes of the season. Read more



“This recipe is incredibly special because not only does it bring back memories of family, holidays and laughter, but it also continues the traditions that my family — and so many other families — have fought to preserve while others throughout history have fought to take them away. In fact, it takes traditional matzo ball soup and gives it an upgrade for the holidays with the use of rich, full-flavored duck confit meat. While duck confit can take days to prepare, this recipe can be easily made with little active cook time by purchasing confit duck and a few other items that can be found in any gourmet grocery store.” — Chef Max Robbins

Duck Matzo Ball Soup Recipe

Chef Max Robbins’ duck matzo ball soup is served up at the Oakville Grill & Cellar. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Serves 4

SOUP INGREDIENTS:

1 Tbsp toasted coriander seed

1 Tbsp toasted cumin seed

1 tsp turmeric powder

2 32-oz chicken broth, no salt added

4 tsp. chicken bouillon paste

2 cups cold water

2-4 lbs roasted poultry bones (duck, chicken, whatever is available) NOTE: You can buy the bones raw and roast them yourself. Chef recommends roasting at 400 degrees F for about 30 minutes until deep toasted and fragrant but not black

You can buy the bones raw and roast them yourself. Chef recommends roasting at 400 degrees F for about 30 minutes until deep toasted and fragrant but not black 1/4 head cabbage, medium dice

1 large sweet onion, medium dice

1 large carrot, peeled and medium dice

1/4 bunch dill, rough chop

1 package (1-2 pounds) confit duck legs, shredded, bones removed and used for soup

Salt to taste

MATZO BALL SOUP INGREDIENTS:

1 ⁄ 4 cup duck fat (or schmaltz)

⁄ cup duck fat (or schmaltz) 1 ⁄ 4 cup seltzer water

⁄ cup seltzer water 4 eggs

1 tsp salt

1 tsp baking powder

1 1⁄ 4 cup matzo meal

DIRECTIONS FOR SOUP:

1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees and roast chicken bones for 20 minutes until brown.

2. Meanwhile, in a large soup pot, toast the coriander and cumin on high heat until aromatic, about 1 minute.

3. Add the turmeric, chicken broth, poultry bones, bouillon paste and water.

4. Simmer for 4 hours, until reduced by almost about half.

5. Add the cabbage, carrots, onion, shredded duck meat and dill and simmer gently for 30 minutes.

6. Add salt to taste.

DIRECTIONS FOR MATZO BALLS:

1. Combine all ingredients except matzo meal in a bowl. Mix well.

2. Add in matzo meal, mixing the least amount possible until fully combined — do not overmix

3. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and let sit for 1 hour in the refrigerator.

4. Gently roll into 8 balls, golf ball-size.

5. Bring the finished soup to a rolling boil. Add the matzo balls and gently simmer for 20 minutes covered.

The dining room of The Oakville Grill & Cellar at 163 N. Green St. in the West Loop. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times