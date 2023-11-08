Holiday dining at home: Lowcountry cornbread, pecan and shiitake stuffing by Chef Brandon Rushing

Chef Brandon Rushing

Briny Swine Smokehouse & Oyster Bar; 2577 N. Clark St.; brinyswinechicago.com

“This recipe is an adaptation for a Thanksgiving stuffing recipe first shown to me by Philip Bardin, the first chef I trained under when I arrived in Charleston, South Carolina, as a budding cook. He was one of five original chefs that put Charleston on the map and helped inspire the flavors of Lowcountry cuisine that we know and love today. Chef Bardin passed away about a year ago, and I vowed to make this recipe every single year at Thanksgiving in his memory. I owe a great deal him as a mentor and friend.

“The original recipe he taught me is a Lowcountry classic and as old as it gets — Charleston oyster stuffing. I adapted it to use pork sausage and added mushrooms to introduce a new level of richness and earthy, robust flavors. I know chef would approve!

“If you have your heart set on a seafood variation this Thanksgiving, swapping in oysters instead of pork sausage is easy — see the tip below the recipe.” — Chef Brandon Rushing

Lowcountry Cornbread, Pecan and Shiitake Stuffing

Cornbread, pecan and mushroom stuffing by Chef Brandon Rushing of Briny Swine Smokehouse & Oyster Bar. Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

INGREDIENTS:

1 ½ lbs. dried cornbread crumbs

2 lbs. ground pork sausage

1 each yellow onion (small dice)

4 stalks celery (small dice)

2 lbs. chopped shiitake mushrooms, stems removed

1 lb. melted butter

3 cups beef broth

2 cups chicken broth

2 cups heavy cream (warm)

6 eggs

2 Tbsp. vegetable oil

4 Tbsp. chopped fresh sage

4 Tbsp. chopped fresh rosemary

4 Tbsp. chopped fresh dill

4 Tbsp. chopped fresh thyme

2 Tbsp. garlic powder

2 cups toasted pecans

4 Tbsp. Kosher salt

DIRECTIONS:

1. In a large stock pot, add the vegetable oil and heat until smoking slightly. Add sausage and cook until all pink is removed, breaking up the sausage while stirring.

2. Add onions and celery and shitakes and cook until the onions are translucent. Add beef broth, chicken broth and cream and bring to a boil.

3. Remove pot from heat and add cornbread crumbs and butter. Combine well.

4. Add eggs, herbs, pecans and seasonings and reserve.

5. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

6. Grease an 11-by-17-inch baking dish and add the stuffing. Cover with tin foil and bake for 45 minutes.

7. Remove foil and bake an additional 30 minutes or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Top of stuffing should be slightly brown.

Chef’s tip: For a seafood variation that features oysters: Substitute shucked oysters for pork sausage, and swap in oyster liquor instead of chicken broth and shellfish stock instead of beef stock.