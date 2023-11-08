My daughter is waiting for a private school scholarship. Lawmakers, save the Invest in Kids Act.

My family has been on a waiting list to obtain a scholarship for our daughter to attend a private school in Chicago. We know Hispanic and Black families who cannot afford to send their children to a private school if the Invest in Kids program is not extended. They are paying money out of their pockets and can barely pay their rent. They are making this sacrifice because there is no option other than sending their kids to schools that are underperforming and unsafe.

The Invest in Kids program began in 2018. It allows donors to deduct 75% of their contributions from their taxes. The program expires Dec. 31, but the unions for public schools are against these tax credits because they say it takes away from funding for public schools.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. We want to hear from our readers. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 375 words.

Some of our most powerful and influential legislators have been quiet on this issue, and we know why. They are influenced by the unions.

Some argue the credits benefit mostly white students who attend schools with limited diversity. Of the 9,600 scholarship recipients during the 2022-2023 school year, many were Black and Hispanic. More students of color will receive the scholarship once their families get off the waiting list and others learn about the scholarship.

Stacy Davis Gates, president of the Chicago Teachers Union, has no shame enrolling her son in a private school while her union fights to bring an end to the program. But Gates is not alone. Other leaders send their children to private schools.

We cannot give our elected officials a pass on this issue. We must end this hypocrisy. Elected officials must extend the program.

Zerlina Smith-Members, Austin

Go after distributors of illegal exhaust systems in cars

The issue of noisy mufflers is one that the U.S. EPA and California’s Air Resources Board both largely resolved not by going after individual drivers, especially of motorcycles (“Mute noisy mufflers, City Council, but don’t go for a cash grab” — Nov. 6).

Instead, they went after the retailers and distributors of illegal exhaust systems, which, especially in the case of motorcycles, have noise-dampening completely designed and manufactured out of the exhaust pipe.

The option for any driver caught with an illegal exhaust system on their vehicle should be a fine, or a suspended fine provided they supply proof of where they purchased and installed the illegal exhaust. The city and the Illinois Dept of Environmental Health can then pursue action against the retailers and distributors, or supply information to the federal EPA for any out-of-state retailers.

Simon Doughty, Ph.D., Lincoln Park

Child care is backbone of economy

Too often, people think of child care as a “personal issue” — as in an individual personal problem to solve. But the crisis working families are facing is not due to personal failings but a larger, systemic problem that needs larger systemic solutions and investment. Prioritizing child care can improve the well-being of our children, our own peace of mind and productivity at work, the care workforce, our communities and the economy.

Child care is the backbone of our economy, a public good that all of us benefit from, whether or not we have young children.

When families do not have good care options they need, we see the impacts in the next generation of workers and our economy. The chronic underinvestment in child care has significant negative consequences for family’s economic stability, gender, racial and economic inequality, child development and school readiness, and communities across the U.S.

Ensuring that the child care workforce is well-compensated, economically stable, well-versed in child development skills, diverse and culturally competent has positive impacts for children and families.

Leonard Meyer, Batavia

No faith in the Cubs

The Cubs dumping David Ross is sort of like firing the janitor because no matter how many times he empties the waste baskets, they keep filling up.

Dan McGuire, Bensenville