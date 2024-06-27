Horoscope for Thursday, June 27, 2024

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions today. The moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is an excellent day for behind-the-scenes research. You will also have success quietly networking with others, perhaps online. Very possibly, your research will help a family member or a family situation or a family business or have something to do with home repairs.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is an excellent day to get advice from others, especially people who are older or more experienced. Very likely, a discussion with someone will illuminate matters for you to the extent that you might change your immediate goals. Expect practical information.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Look sharp and be on your best behavior because a conversation with a boss or someone in authority might indirectly boost your income or have a favorable repercussion on your wealth and assets. This could be an introduction? A piece of advice? Maybe a job offer?

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

If you study anything, you will likely learn something practical and useful. This could be information related to higher education, travel or something related to the government and the legality of doing something. Listen to anyone who has something to offer.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Your interactions with others will benefit you in practical or financial ways. Perhaps someone has advice about how to deal with debt or taxes? A discussion could relate to an inheritance or a beneficial government program. Listen to what others have to say. Who knows?

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a great day for a heart-to-heart discussion with a friend or a member of a group. Basically, your ability to work with others is excellent today, which means you can brainstorm ideas and share approaches about how to do things. Accept help wherever you find it.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a good day to talk to bosses, parents and people in authority in order to find lasting solutions to problems. Or perhaps you want to map out some goals or a strategy for the future. Others will listen to you, and you will be happy to listen to others. This will be a mutually beneficial conversation.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

It will be easy to study and learn today. You might even choose to learn legal approaches to something or explore the intricacy of rules and regulations regarding travel or dealing with foreign countries. Get involved in discussions about healing, the law and medicine because you will learn something.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a good day to learn information about insurance issues, especially that apply to your home. You might also want to get more information about shared property, inheritances, taxes and debt. Stay on top of this practical info because it could be helpful for you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You want to have a meaningful discussion with someone today — something real, not superficial. You want the luxury of saying what you think and feel to someone who will really listen to you. Ideally, this person is a partner or close friend.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a productive day at work for any task that you choose. Very likely, whatever you do will boost your earnings or favor something you own. You might get advice about how to repair or take care of something. This advice might also relate to your health. Keep your ears open.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

A conversation with someone might lead to creative results today. This interaction could relate to the arts, the entertainment world or the hospitality industry. You might also discuss sports events or something to do with the care and education of children. You have ideas to share!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Filmmaker J.J. Abrams (1966) shares your birthday. You are watchful, diligent, energetic and strong-willed. You have strong moral conviction and you know how to defend yourself. This year will bring change and increased personal freedom. Let go of whatever might impede your progress and growth. Be ready to act fast on new opportunities. Travel is likely.

