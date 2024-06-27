Driver hits van, CTA bus in Loop
The crash occurred about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of South State Street. The driver was issued citations. A woman in his car was hospitalized in good condition, police said.
A driver was issued traffic citations after striking a van and a CTA bus Wednesday in the Loop, leaving one person hospitalized.
The man was driving a gray sedan about 8:45 p.m. south in the 300 block of South State Street when he hit a gray van traveling in the same direction, Chicago police said. His car then ran into a CTA bus that was stopped.
A woman who was a passenger in the gray sedan was hospitalized in good condition at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said.
No other injuries were reported.
Highland Park victims' families stunned when suspect rejects plea deal: 'Today you saw absolute, unadulterated evil’
The Latest
The person, only identified as a female, was found in an alley with a gunshot wound to the head, police said.
The event is hosted by 23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace.
Bulls select Chicago-born Matas Buzelis 11th overall in NBA Draft, continue slow play of roster change
The Bulls have started the process of slowly turning over the roster after three years of continuity, and added a promising wing in G League Ignite’s Buzelis.
Gavin Stone throws complete game 4-hitter, Ohtani homers again.
A water main break Wednesday morning at Heartland Animal Shelter left 2 feet of water in the building and displaced rescued dogs and cats. No animals were hurt.