Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Driver hits van, CTA bus in Loop

The crash occurred about 8:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of South State Street. The driver was issued citations. A woman in his car was hospitalized in good condition, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
The 300 block of South State Street.

A driver was issued traffic citations after striking a van and a CTA bus Wednesday in the Loop, leaving one person hospitalized.

The man was driving a gray sedan about 8:45 p.m. south in the 300 block of South State Street when he hit a gray van traveling in the same direction, Chicago police said. His car then ran into a CTA bus that was stopped.

A woman who was a passenger in the gray sedan was hospitalized in good condition at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

