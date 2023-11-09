Looking for ways to get festive with the family this holiday season?

The Chicago area offers a range of jolly, family-friendly activities to amp up holiday cheer, from jingling to familiar tunes to dashing through lights displays and prancing around special exhibits.

Untitled 2023 Holiday Guide ❄️ From us to you, a guide to the sights, sounds and tastes of the season. Read more



After all, there’s no place like home — er Chicago — for the holidays!

Check out some of this season’s highlights that are sure to bring joy to the whole family.

The Beatrix Potter Holiday Tea Party: In this adorable trunk and puppet show, children and their families will delight in four classic stories: “The Tale of Mrs. Tittlemouse,” “The Tale of Two Bad Mice,” “The Tailor of Gloucester” and “The Tale of Peter Rabbit.” After the show, theatergoers will have the opportunity to mingle with the cast and puppets and enjoy a tea party with chocolate milk and cookies. The show is best suited for children 8-years-old and younger. Nov. 4-Dec. 24. Chicago Children’s Theatre, 100 S. Racine Ave. Tickets $45.25+; chicagochildrenstheatre.org.

“The Sound of Music” Sing-A-Long: Everyone is encouraged to sing along to “Sound of Music” tunes like “Do-Re-Me,” “My Favorite Things,” “Edelweiss” and, of course, the title tune during this interactive film screening. Audience members can expect a vocal warm-up, plus a complimentary props pack and the long-awaited Costume Contest before the film begins. Catch one of eight showtimes between Nov. 24-Dec. 3. The Music Box Theatre, 3733 N. Southport Ave. Tickets $10-$14; musicboxtheatre.com.

Elf in Concert: Watch Buddy the Elf embark on his adventure from the North Pole to New York City in a heartwarming tale about the power of holiday cheer — accompanied by a live orchestra! Whether you watch the beloved film every year or are seeing it for the first time, experiencing this classic story with the live score is sure to get you — and the whole family — in the holiday spirit. Nov. 25 at Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells Dr.; Nov. 26 at Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Rd. Tickets $45-$75; auditoriumtheatre.org; rosemonttheatre.com.

“‘Twas the Night Before…by Cirque Du Soleil”: Cirque Du Soleil’s first holiday show, ‘Twas the Night Before draws from the classic poem “A Visit from Saint Nicholas,” where a young girl is reinvigorated with holiday magic. The show is filled with festive energy, a special holiday soundtrack and Cirque Du Soleil’s stunning acrobatics. Dec. 7-28. The Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State St. Tickets $36-$154; thechicagotheatre.com.

Winter Colorland at the Color Factory is sure to make the season merry and bright. The Color Factory Chicago

maggi

Winter Colorland at the Color Factory: Brighten up the cold winter months with the Color Factory’s seasonal exhibit, featuring shimmery shades, immersive landscapes and a tint of holiday magic. Guests are invited to make their way through 14 art exhibits, taking pictures and collecting treats and giveaways along the way. Now through early February, 2024. The Color Factory Chicago, Willis Tower, Lower Level 2, 320 W. Jackson Blvd. Tickets $29+; colorfactory.co.

Chicago Public Library Events & Offerings: Take advantage of your local library happenings this winter. Activities appeal to a wide range of interests, including everything from jazz concerts to story times to film screenings to creative workshops and much more. Whether your child is interested in STEM, crafts, reading or just hanging out after school, check out the full events calendar for toddlers to teens at chipublib.org/events. Citywide, most events are free.

Illuminate 900: A 54-foot-tall Christmas tree will light up all six levels of the 900 North Michigan Shops during a spectacular evening of holiday cheer. Characters like The Real Elf, Santa and The Grinch will make an appearance for photo ops. Ballet, contemporary dance and drum corps performances will deck the halls. Kids can enjoy sugar cookie decorating, craft workshops and more. Proceeds benefit Make-A-Wish Illinois. From 6-8 p.m. Nov. 16. Tree lighting ceremony at 7:30 p.m. 900 North Michigan Shops, 900 N. Michigan Ave. Tickets $5-$30; shop900.com.

Enjoy a spectacular holiday party while supporting Make-A-Wish Illinois at Illuminate 900 on Nov. 16. 900 North Michigan Shops

Millennium Park Tree Lighting Ceremony: Gather ‘round the 110th annual Christmas tree in Millennium Park to officially commence the holiday season with a dazzling light display. The tree will remain illuminated through early January. Nov. 17. Millennium Park, 11 N. Michigan Ave. Free; millenniumpark.org.

Christkindlmarkets: Travel to an authentic European holiday market without leaving the Chicago area! Christkindlmarkets in Wrigleyville, the Loop and Aurora provide a German-style holiday experience, filled to the brim with international gift vendors, tasty bites and the infamous mulled wine in an annual souvenir mug. Nov. 17-Dec. 24 in Aurora (RiverEdge Park, 360 N. Broadway) and Chicago (Daley Plaza, 50 W. Washington St.); Nov. 17-Dec. 31 in Wrigleyville (Gallagher Way, 3635 N. Clark St.). Free admission; christkindlmarket.com.

The 110th annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony will take place on Nov. 17 in Millennium Park. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Sparkle Light Festival: Millions of holiday lights illuminate five festive villages — Frozen Forest, Snowflake Circle, Winter Wonderland, the North Pole and Deck the Walls — with activities for all ages, including a visit with Santa Claus, ice skating, tubing, train rides and food and beverages for all ages. Impact Field, 9850 Balmoral Ave., Rosemont. Nov. 17-Dec. 31. Tickets $18-$70, parking $5 per vehicle; sparklerosemont.com.

ZooLights Presented by ComEd and Invesco QQQ: The Lincoln Park Zoo welcomes the holiday season with their annual ZooLights exhibit, promising new and familiar displays, photo ops, interactive fun and refreshments to warm you up. Nov. 17-Jan. 7. Lincoln Park Zoo, 2001 N. Clark St. Free on Mondays, tickets $7-$10; lpzoo.org.

“Pinkmas” at the Museum of Ice Cream: Dust off your finest Barbie pink outfit for the Museum of Ice Cream’s seasonal spectacle, “Pinkmas.” Visions of sugar plums will be dancing in your head as you explore fantastical displays, like a pink tree forest, a life-sized gingerbread house and snow globe, holiday crafts and, of course, sweet treats galore. To spread holiday cheer, the Museum of Ice Cream is “Giving the Gift of Pinkmas;” guests can gift a free ticket to be used in January or February. Nov. 17-Jan. 15. The Museum of Ice Cream, 435 N. Michigan Ave. Tickets $23 - $44; museumoficecream.com.

People skate around the ice skating ribbon in Maggie Daley Park. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times, File

Maggie Daley Park Ice Skating Ribbon: Whether you’re perfecting your figure skating skills or are new to the ice, the Maggie Daley Park Ice Skating Ribbon is a must-experience Chicago winter activity. Strap on your skates and glide through the picturesque park from Nov. 17-March 10. Maggie Daley Park Ice Skating Ribbon, 337 E. Randolph St. Skate sessions free to $5 with your own skates on select dates; $16-$22 for skate rentals; maggiedaleypark.com.

Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum: Experience 50 acres of The Morton Arboretum, all dressed up in color and lights! A one-mile pathway will guide attendees through a winter wonderland, complete with music, campfires for s’mores, concessions, holiday shopping and more. Nov. 18-Jan. 6. The Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle. Tickets $12.80-$39; mortonarb.org.

Parkway Bank Park Chicago Wolves Ice Rink & “Light Up The Park:” Rosemont welcomes the holiday season with the opening of the Chicago Wolves Ice Rink and “Light Up The Park” tree lighting ceremony, filled with family-friendly festivities like a meet-and-greet with Santa and Mrs. Claus, ice sculptures, horse-drawn sleigh rides and caroling. The day’s activities lead up to the grand finale: a tree lighting ceremony with Rosemont’s mayor. Nov. 18, Chicago Wolves Ice Rink open through Jan. 28. Parkway Bank Park, 5501 Park Pl., Rosemont. Free, skate rentals $8; rosemont.com/thepark.

Catch live holiday tunes from several marching bands at the annual Chicago Thanksgiving parade on Nov. 23. James Foster/For the Sun-Times

Chicago Thanksgiving Parade: Experience the cultural diversity of Chicago, larger-than-life balloons and live performances at the annual parade on Thanksgiving day. Bundle up to see the magic unfold in person or watch the live broadcast at home on Pluto TV or The CW 26. From 8-11 am. Nov. 23.State Street from Ida B. Wells Dr. to Randolph St. Free; VIP tickets $70; chicagothanksgivingparade.com.

Plymouth Rock Ramble Kids Race at the Life Time Turkey Trot: Children ages 2-12 are encouraged to participate in this kid-friendly race after the Turkey Trot. Each registered participant will receive a special t-shirt and medal, snacks, warm cider and access to the Turkey Day Tailgate Kids Zone. All proceeds support the Greater Chicago Food Depository. At 11 a.m. Nov. 23. Diversey Harbor North Parking Lot, 141 W. Diversey Pkwy. Registration $20; turkeytrotchicago.com.

Holiday Magic: More than two million LED lights embellish every corner of the Brookfield Zoo during this annual display. Zoo-goers can enjoy photo ops, a dance party, letters to Santa, entertainment, carolers, ice sculptures, shopping, holiday eats and more. Select dates from Nov. 24-Dec. 31. Brookfield Zoo, 3300 Golf Rd., Brookfield. Tickets free for members, $20.95-$29.95; czs.org.

Navy Pier Winter Fireworks: New this season, Navy Pier is bringing back their fantastic fireworks show for the winter months. Bundle up with the whole family and enjoy the pier’s award-winning spectacle on Saturdays from Nov. 25-Dec. 23 and on New Year’s Eve. Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand Ave. Free; navypier.org/events.

