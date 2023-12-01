The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 1, 2023
This bright, earthy farro pilaf is easy to make from scratch

The principle behind a pilaf is to saute grains and then steam them in a flavorful broth, embellished with aromatics such as garlic, onion and dried spices.

By  Lynda Balslev, TasteFood
   
Once cooked, the farro in this recipe is tossed with toasted almonds, lemon, mint and parsley, resulting in a bright, nutty, herbaceous side dish.

Lynda Balslev/TasteFood

If you have ever prepared rice pilaf, chances are you’ve made it from a boxed mix — the slim package filled with dried rice and a sachet of spices (with likely a sprinkling of other, less natural ingredients).

In fact, a pilaf is easy to make from scratch with whole and healthy ingredients, and, more important, it will taste better. The method is simple and makes for an easy side or vegetarian dish. 

In this recipe, hearty farro is the grain. Farro is an ancient wheat grain (which means it’s not gluten-free) with a chewy texture and a nutty, earthy flavor. It’s protein- and nutrient-rich, packed with fiber, iron and magnesium.

If you prefer another grain, bulgur or rice are good substitutes. (Note that the cooking times will vary.)

You’ll find various forms of farro available at your local grocery store.

Whole farro is the healthiest and the heartiest, but it requires a long cooking time, preferably preceded by an overnight soak in water.

Semi-pearled farro has some of its fiber-rich bran removed while retaining enough to give it character and a good dose of nutrients.

Pearled farro has all the bran removed, so while it will cook quickly, it’s the least flavorful and nutritious. Unless otherwise specified, semi-pearled farro is generally a happy medium for ease of cooking and flavor.

Once cooked, the farro is tossed with toasted almonds, lemon, mint and parsley, resulting in a bright, nutty, herbaceous side dish. Depending on how salty your stock is, adjust the amount of salt to taste.

Farro Pilaf

Yield: Serves 4 to 6

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
  • 1 shallot, finely chopped, about 1/4 cup
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 1/2 cups semi-pearled farro, rinsed
  • 2 1/4 cups chicken stock or water
  • 1 teaspoon salt, or to taste
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground coriander
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
  • 1/2 cup coarsely chopped toasted almonds (or pine nuts)
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
  • 1/2 cup Italian parsley leaves, chopped
  • 1/4 cup fresh mint leaves, chopped

DIRECTIONS:

1. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the shallot and saute until soft, about 2 minutes. Add the garlic and saute until fragrant, about 15 seconds.

2. Add the farro and stir to toast the grains, about 30 seconds more. 

3. Carefully add the stock (it will bubbly vigorously), then add the salt, cumin, coriander and pepper. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low.

4. Cover the pan and simmer until the farro is tender and the liquid is absorbed, about 30 minutes. Remove from heat and fluff with a fork. 

5. Transfer the farro to a bowl. Add 1 tablespoon olive oil, the almonds, lemon zest, parsley and mint. Gently stir to combine. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Lynda Balslev is an award-winning writer, cookbook author and recipe developer, and authors the blog TasteFood. More recipes can be found at chicago.suntimes.com/taste.

