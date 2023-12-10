Horoscope for Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Issues regarding shared property or the wealth and resources of someone else (perhaps a close friend or partner) are unpredictable. Incidentally, this includes banking. Stay on top of these things to avoid regrets. Something might not be quite right. If so, now is the time to find out — not later.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You might feel restless. Or perhaps, you will encounter someone who is unusual or stimulating in some way? When dealing with others, especially those who are close to you, assume nothing. A surprise is very likely. Stay off your heels.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Something related to your job or a behind-the-scenes project might surprise you. Even though this is a laid-back day, things are a bit loosey-goosey. Pet owners should know that something unanticipated could impact their pet, so be vigilant to avoid accidents.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Cancer parents should be extra alert because this is an accident-prone day for your kids. Meanwhile, social situations, events, parties and outings might be canceled or changed. Nevertheless, your idealism is aroused, and you would love to get away somewhere.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Parents, bosses and authority figures might surprise you for some reason. Meanwhile, you feel sympathetic and caring toward a family member. You will certainly help this person if you can. You might also go overboard buying something luxurious for your home, which is your castle.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Pay attention to everything you say and do because this is an accident-prone day for your sign. In part, this might be because you’re prone to daydreaming and being lost in a fantasy world. These distractions are of your own making! Sit up and be a person.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Keep an eye on your money and your possessions because something unusual might impact them. You might find money; you might lose money. Be wise and protect what you own against loss, theft or damage. Listen to your moneymaking ideas. Who knows?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

The moon is in your sign sitting opposite unpredictable Uranus, and looking coyly at dreamy Neptune. You might want to “get away from it all” This could be due to feelings of escapism or a sudden yearning for something different and exciting to happen in your world. Get ready.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might feel restless today. You have a lot of energy churning within you because both the sun and fiery Mars are in your sign. Ideally, this is a good day to kick back and relax. Nevertheless, get some exercise. Go outside. After some fun huffing and puffing, then you can relax.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

A friend or a member of a group might surprise you. Meanwhile, your idealism is aroused, especially if you’re dealing with a charitable organization. You might be disappointed that their mandate has changed, or that they’re not fulfilling their mandate?

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Others are aware that you might be caught off guard by something. Others are also aware that you feel sympathetic to the needs of someone. You’re concerned for those who are less fortunate. If you work with groups, even in a competitive sense, you might accomplish more. Someone might spur you on.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a mildly accident-prone day for you, so be aware of what you’re doing. Be mindful. Meanwhile, you might hang out with younger people. Because you have feelings of ambition and drive, you will try to go after what you want. Unexpected travel plans might fall in your lap. (The best!)

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Melissa Roxburgh (1992) shares your birthday. You’re an idealist who is a determined leader and reformer. Once you believe in something, you totally embrace it. This is a year to rest and rejuvenate yourself. Focus on your needs and what brings you happiness, especially in terms of friendships and partnerships.

