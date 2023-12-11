The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
A personal-best for Buck of the Week

Jimmy Jeffries shot his personal-best buck in the second part of Illinois’ firearm deer season.

By  Dale Bowman
   
Jimmy Jeffries shot his personal best buck In Pulaski County. Provided photo

Tom Jeffries nominated his brother Jimmy for his personal-best buck.

Jimmy Jeffries shot the thick-racked nine-point buck Nov. 30, first day of the second part of Illinois’ firearm deer season, in Pulaski County.

Here’s a full view of Jimmy Jeffries PB buck.

Buck of the Week, the celebration of big bucks and their stories or (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago hunting, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times as warranted.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside), Instagram (@BowmanOutside) or Bluesky (@BowmanOutside).

