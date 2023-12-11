A personal-best for Buck of the Week

Tom Jeffries nominated his brother Jimmy for his personal-best buck.

Jimmy Jeffries shot the thick-racked nine-point buck Nov. 30, first day of the second part of Illinois’ firearm deer season, in Pulaski County.

Here’s a full view of Jimmy Jeffries PB buck.

Jimmy Jeffries shot his personal best buck In Pulaski County. Provided

Buck of the Week, the celebration of big bucks and their stories or (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago hunting, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times as warranted.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside), Instagram (@BowmanOutside) or Bluesky (@BowmanOutside).