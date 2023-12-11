‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ coming to Chicago

The world’s most famous wizard will be casting a spell on Chicago theater audiences next year.

The six-time Tony Award winning production of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” arrives Sept. 10, 2024, at Chicago’s Nederlander Theatre (24 W. Randolph), it was announced Monday. The show’s 21-week engagement is scheduled to run through Feb. 1, 2025, and marks the kickoff of the production’s world premiere North American Tour, fresh from its ongoing run at New York’s Lyric Theatre.

Directed by John Tiffany, the show is written by Jack Thorne and based on an original story by “Potter” creator J K. Rowling, Tiffany and Thorne. The story is set 19 years after the conclusion of “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.”

“Chicago is ready to welcome an extended engagement of ‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,’” Mayor Brandon Johnson said via statement. “... Chicago is ready to embrace this show as only we know how.”

Tickets are available now for groups of 10 by calling (312) 977-1710 or emailing GroupSales@BroadwayInChicago.com. Individual tickets will go on sale at a later date.

For more information, visit BroadwayInChicago.com.

