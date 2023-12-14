On the next episode of At the Table, Lynn Sweet will be joined by former Rep. Liz Cheney, vice chair of the Jan. 6 Select Committee.

Cheney will discuss her new best seller, “Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning,” the January 6 insurrection and the threats former President Donald Trump poses to our democracy.

Stream the show online starting December 21 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

RSVP now for a reminder and easy one-click link before the show airs!

At the Table with Lynn Sweet December 21, 2023 RSVP

To watch previous episodes of At the Table, visit suntimes.com/atvt.

