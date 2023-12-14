On the next episode of At the Table, Lynn Sweet will be joined by former Rep. Liz Cheney, vice chair of the Jan. 6 Select Committee.
Cheney will discuss her new best seller, “Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning,” the January 6 insurrection and the threats former President Donald Trump poses to our democracy.
Stream the show online starting December 21 at 6:30 p.m. CT.
RSVP now for a reminder and easy one-click link before the show airs!
At the Table with Lynn Sweet
December 21, 2023
To watch previous episodes of At the Table, visit suntimes.com/atvt.
Illinois NAACP president pushed to resign for alleged comments calling migrants ‘savages,’ rapists, burglars
Supreme Court review of Indiana case could affect guilty verdicts in ComEd bribery trial, lawyers say
Former Ald. Ed Burke wielded power to ‘satisfy his own greed,’ prosecutor alleges in closing arguments
The Latest
The Bears though they knew what look the Lions defense would give them on fourth-and-one about three minutes into the second quarter. They were wrong.
Ald. Anthony Beale’s proposed referendum would have asked voters in the March 19 primary: “Should the city of Chicago limit its designation as a sanctuary city by placing spending limits on its public funding?”
Norfolk State guard Jamarii Thomas exchanged words with a fan before the referee got involved.
The Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival runs Jan. 18-28 at locations across the city.
All the results from around the area.