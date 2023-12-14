The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 14, 2023
Brandon Johnson News Politics

Johnson launches community safety plan focused on investing in at-risk areas on South and West Sides

Mayor Brandon Johnson announced the community-led initiative would focus on “harnessing the full force of government, community organizations, businesses, the philanthropic community and youth and faith leaders to solve decades-long problems in a new and bold way.”

By  Mohammad Samra
   
SHARE Johnson launches community safety plan focused on investing in at-risk areas on South and West Sides
Mayor Brandon Johnson

Mayor Brandon Johnson on Thursday announced a community safety plan that will focus first on neighborhoods that “have suffered from decades of indifference or disinvestment.”

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Mayor Brandon Johnson on Thursday launched a community safety plan centered around investing in at-risk areas, an initiative he said would be “people-based and place-based.”

Johnson, joined by members of the City Council, community leaders and Chicago Police Supt. Larry Snelling, announced the community-led initiative would focus on “harnessing the full force of government, community organizations, businesses, the philanthropic community and youth and faith leaders to solve decades-long problems in a new and bold way.”

“Isn’t it about time that we do what safe communities around this country have done, which is to invest in people?” Johnson said at a press conference in Englewood. “Everyone has a role to play and making sure that our communities are fully supported.”

The plan will first focus on neighborhoods that “have suffered from decades of indifference or disinvestment,” Johnson said. It focuses on addressing root causes of violence through long-term investments in education, economic opportunity, community investment, violence intervention and prevention, housing and policing.

Eric Smith, vice-chair of BMO Harris Bank and co-chair of the Civic Committee Public Safety Task Force, said the business community will try to raise $100 million in funding for some of the plan’s programs

During his mayoral campaign, Johnson pledged to prioritize public safety and vowed to boost mental health staff responses to 911 mental health calls. He also said he would establish trauma recovery centers “in collaboration with the state government.”

Snelling said year-to-date homicides were down 12 percent, and shooting victims were down 17 percent. Still, he stressed the importance of partnership between the community, law enforcement and government to ensure the plan works.

“The community wants us to enforce the law, but they also want to be heard,” Snelling said. “In order to do that, there has to be a level of mutual respect that we have to create.”

Next Up In Politics
MAT Asphalt agrees to pay $1.2 million after McKinley Park neighbor’s lawsuit over odor
U.S. Supreme Court again refuses to block Illinois’ assault weapons ban
Regulators reject Peoples Gas effort to keep funding controversial pipeline replacement program
State regulators pull plug on $1.5 billion rate hike sought by ComEd
Starved Rock killer’s conviction should be overturned because of a hair belonging to one of four brothers, lawyer says
Voters won’t get chance to weigh in on Chicago’s sanctuary city status, City Council decides
The Latest
Detroit Lions v Chicago Bears
Bears
Disappointed Darnell Mooney taking the high road
While his diminished production in Luke Getsy’s offense remains a mystery, Mooney will keep plugging away — with an eye toward beating the Packers in Week 18 — rather than complain about his role or his fit in the offense. “I will not be a distraction,” he said.
By Mark Potash
 
Leighton Criminal Courthouse on the Southwest Side of Chicago
News
Exonerated cousins served longest wrongful conviction sentence in state history
A judge vacated the convictions of James Soto, 62, and David Ayala, 60, who were serving life sentences in the 1981 shooting deaths of a Marine, teen girl in McKinley Park.
By David Struett
 
Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, is shown in profile behind microphones as he talks to reporters.
Columnists
Hunter Biden criminal case shows power of prosecutors to ‘coerce guilty pleas’
A so-called “trial penalty” helps explain why, contrary to the impression left by movies and TV shows, criminal cases almost never go to trial, Jacob Sullum writes.
By Jacob Sullum
 
Nationals pitcher Erick Fedde facing the Cubs, in 2021, in Washington. (AP)
White Sox
New White Sox starter Erick Fedde wasn’t afraid of change
Right-hander signed to $15 million, two-year contract confident his second in tour in major leagues will be better than first
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
MAT Asphalt’s owner agreed to pay $1.2 million to settle a neighbor’s 2020 lawsuit over odor issues.
Environment
MAT Asphalt agrees to pay $1.2 million after McKinley Park neighbor’s lawsuit over odor
Eligible residents have January deadlines to file a claim or opt out of the court settlement with the owner of the McKinley Park plant.
By Brett Chase
 