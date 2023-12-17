The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, December 17, 2023
Sports Sports Saturday Outdoors

Chicago outdoors: Sandhill dance, 12-point buck, Dave Genz, silver carp

A sandhill crane dancing with a cornstalk, a 12-point buck in the Foroest Preserves of Cook County, ice-fishing guru Dave Genz on bluegills and the record pounds of silver carp taken from the Illinois River are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Chicago outdoors: Sandhill dance, 12-point buck, Dave Genz, silver carp
A sandhill crane utilizes a cornstalk in a dance near Jasper-Pulaski Fish and Wildlife Area in Indiana. Credit: Paul Vriend

A sandhill crane utilizes a cornstalk in a dance near Jasper-Pulaski Fish and Wildlife Area in Indiana.

Paul Vriend

Notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

WILD OF THE WEEK

Paul Vriend photographed this dancing sandhill crane near Jasper-Pulaski Fish and Wild Area southeast of Valparaiso, Indiana, where thousands of cranes gather during migrations.

“Usually, the bird will just pick up smaller plant parts,” he emailed. “Here, during the . . . dance, the sandhill crane picks up a whole cornstalk and flings it wildly in the air.”

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside), Instagram (@BowmanOutside). or Bluesky (@Bowmanoutside).

DALE’S MAILBAG

“Very large 12-pointer [Forest Preserves of Cook County]. King of the preserves, other deer clear a path.” Mark Kosevich

A: I see why.

A large 12-point buck in the Forest Preserves of Cook County. Credit: Mark Kosevich

A large 12-point buck in the Forest Preserves of Cook County.

Mark Kosevich

BIG NUMBER

750,000: Record pounds of silver carp harvested, Nov. 27 to Dec. 6, during annual effort to remove invasive carp from the Illinois River’s Starved Rock Pool by Illinois Department of Natural Resources fisheries biologists, contracted commercial fishers, and biologists from the Illinois River Biological Station.

LAST WORD

“When the sun’s hitting the trees, bluegills are on the move and feeding. But at midday, detail can make a difference. When it comes to jigs, I have a strong preference, in a lot of cases, for a horizontal presentation.”

Dave Genz, ice-fishing guru in an article at in-fisherman.com

WILD TIMES

ILLINOIS SEASONS

Tuesday, Dec. 19: Duck season, north zone, ends

HUNTER SAFETY

Jan. 12-13:Bourbonnais, (815) 933-9400

SHOWTIME

Click here for the complete list of show, outdoors classes, swap meets and major ice-fishing events.

YOUTH HUNT

Dec. 31:Deadline to apply annual Central Illinois Youth Goose Hunt (aged 10-17), scheduled for Jan. 15; go online to register; questions, call (217) 785-8060.

ILLUMINATION

Through Jan. 6: Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton ArboretumElectric Illumination – an 18-and-older late-night experience – will feature a new curated disco and house music soundtrack from 9:30 to 11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22; and an ’80s music-themed dance party Dec. 29, featuring hits from Prince, Whitney Houston, Diana Ross, Journey, Madonna, Talking Heads and more. For tickets, go to mortonarb.org and in-person at the Arboretum Visitor Center during operating hours. Pricing begins at $18.

Next Up In Sports
3 keys for Bears as they visit Browns in crucial Week 15 game
Jared Goff throws 5 TD passes in Lions’ rout of Broncos
The Butler did it, but Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan likes where team is headed
Cover your eyes! Northwestern beats DePaul 56-46 on miserable shooting night for anyone watching
Warren’s red-hot start to the season continues with a win against Joliet West
Northwestern bounces back to beat DePaul
The Latest
A photo of Myles Garrett reacting during a game.
Bears
3 keys for Bears as they visit Browns in crucial Week 15 game
A look at how they can manage star pass rusher Myles Garrett and other issues.
By Jason Lieser
 
Denver Broncos v Detroit Lions
NFL
Jared Goff throws 5 TD passes in Lions’ rout of Broncos
The NFC North-leading Lions could clinch a spot in the postseason for the first time since the 2016 season if other results go their way the rest of Week 15. The simplest scenario would be a loss or tie by Seattle to Philadelphia on Monday night.
By Larry Lage | Associated Press
 
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 
Jimmy Butler
Bulls
The Butler did it, but Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan likes where team is headed
DeRozan knows it could have been easy for guys to let go of the rope earlier this season when things were so gloomy, but he explained why they’ve kept fighting, which was evident in Saturday’s loss.
By Joe Cowley
 
Northwestern_DePaul_Basketball.jpg
College Sports
Cover your eyes! Northwestern beats DePaul 56-46 on miserable shooting night for anyone watching
We only wish we were as clever as the follower on social media who called this game — hilariously — “bowling-shoe ugly.”
By Steve Greenberg
 