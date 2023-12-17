Chicago outdoors: Sandhill dance, 12-point buck, Dave Genz, silver carp

Notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

WILD OF THE WEEK

Paul Vriend photographed this dancing sandhill crane near Jasper-Pulaski Fish and Wild Area southeast of Valparaiso, Indiana, where thousands of cranes gather during migrations.

“Usually, the bird will just pick up smaller plant parts,” he emailed. “Here, during the . . . dance, the sandhill crane picks up a whole cornstalk and flings it wildly in the air.”

DALE’S MAILBAG

“Very large 12-pointer [Forest Preserves of Cook County]. King of the preserves, other deer clear a path.” Mark Kosevich

A: I see why.

A large 12-point buck in the Forest Preserves of Cook County. Mark Kosevich

BIG NUMBER

750,000: Record pounds of silver carp harvested, Nov. 27 to Dec. 6, during annual effort to remove invasive carp from the Illinois River’s Starved Rock Pool by Illinois Department of Natural Resources fisheries biologists, contracted commercial fishers, and biologists from the Illinois River Biological Station.

LAST WORD

“When the sun’s hitting the trees, bluegills are on the move and feeding. But at midday, detail can make a difference. When it comes to jigs, I have a strong preference, in a lot of cases, for a horizontal presentation.”

Dave Genz, ice-fishing guru in an article at in-fisherman.com

WILD TIMES

ILLINOIS SEASONS

Tuesday, Dec. 19: Duck season, north zone, ends

HUNTER SAFETY

Jan. 12-13:Bourbonnais, (815) 933-9400

SHOWTIME

YOUTH HUNT

Dec. 31:Deadline to apply annual Central Illinois Youth Goose Hunt (aged 10-17), scheduled for Jan. 15; go online to register; questions, call (217) 785-8060.

ILLUMINATION

Through Jan. 6: Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum. Electric Illumination – an 18-and-older late-night experience – will feature a new curated disco and house music soundtrack from 9:30 to 11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 22; and an ’80s music-themed dance party Dec. 29, featuring hits from Prince, Whitney Houston, Diana Ross, Journey, Madonna, Talking Heads and more. For tickets, go to mortonarb.org and in-person at the Arboretum Visitor Center during operating hours. Pricing begins at $18.