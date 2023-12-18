The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Former Arlington Heights bridal shop owner charged with theft by deception

Monique Pruitt is accused of taking $2,310 for a wedding gown and not delivering it and not returning the money.

By  Christopher Placek | Daily Herald
   
CPD_01.JPG

The owner of an Arlington Heights bridal shop was arrested on suspicion of accepting $2,310 for a wedding gown and not delivering it for a wedding, police said Monday.

Monique Pruitt, 43, of Palatine, who ran Ava Nicole Bridal Shop on Miner Street, was charged with theft by deception after her arrest Friday, according to police.

Arlington Heights police said Pruitt on March 1 accepted payment for a custom-fitted bridal gown — which was to be delivered for a late-summer wedding — but she later vacated her store, changed telephone numbers, postponed three fitting appointments and ceased communication with the customer, who never received the gown or a refund.

Authorities said they also discovered Pruitt’s retail account with the gown’s manufacturer had been closed for a year due to non-payment of invoices.

She was released after a detention hearing Saturday, but is due back in court Tuesday.

For more on this story go to Dailyherald.com.

