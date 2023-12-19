Menu planner: For a casual meal, try slow-cooker enchilada chicken

Slow-cooker enchilada chicken

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 6 1/2 hours on low, or 3 hours on high

INGREDIENTS

1 1/2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts, halved

1 (28-ounce) can red enchilada sauce

1 (10-ounce) can no-salt-added tomatoes with green chiles, with liquid

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon cumin

9 soft corn tortillas (Flour tortillas do not work!)

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided

1 (4-ounce) can sliced black olives, drained, divided

Reduced-fat sour cream and cilantro for garnish

Line a 4-quart or larger slow cooker with a slow-cooker liner. Arrange the chicken breasts in the bottom of the slow cooker. In a medium bowl, combine enchilada sauce, tomatoes with green chiles, garlic powder and cumin; pour over chicken. Cook on low 6 hours or high for 3 hours. Using a fork, shred the chicken. Cut the corn tortillas into strips; add strips to chicken mixture, stirring until well coated. Add 1/2 cup of cheese and half of the olives to the chicken mixture, stirring until combined. Using the back of a spoon, flatten the mixture. Top with the remaining cheese and the remaining olives. Cover and cook on low for an additional 30 minutes. Spoon into serving bowls; top with sour cream and chopped fresh cilantro.

Per serving: 327 calories, 29 grams protein, 16 grams fat (45% calories from fat), 6.1 grams saturated fat, 16 grams carbohydrate, 90 milligrams cholesterol, 726 milligrams sodium, 3 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.

Southwest brunch casserole

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: about 15 minutes; standing time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 40 to 50 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 medium onion, chopped

1 small red bell pepper, chopped

1 (8-ounce) loaf Italian bread, cut into 1-inch cubes (about 5 cups)

1 (15-ounce) can reduced-sodium black beans (or 1 1/2 cups cooked), divided

2 cups shredded 50% light sharp cheddar cheese, divided

1 cup shredded Monterey jack cheese, divided

6 eggs

2 cups 2% milk

1 tablespoon chili powder

2 teaspoons dried oregano

1 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Heat oil in a large, nonstick skillet on medium. Add onion and pepper; cook and stir 3 minutes or until softened. Spread half of the bread cubes in a 9-by-13-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Layer with half of each of the onion mixture, beans, cheddar cheese and Monterey jack cheese. Repeat layers. Beat eggs in medium bowl until foamy. Add milk, chili powder, oregano, cumin and salt; beat until blended. Pour evenly over top. Press bread cubes lightly into egg mixture until completely covered. Stand 10 minutes. Bake 40 to 50 minutes or until center is set and top is golden.

Per serving: 367 calories, 24 grams protein, 18 grams fat (43% calories from fat), 7.7 grams saturated fat, 31 grams carbohydrate, 172 milligrams cholesterol, 706 milligrams sodium, 5 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Sesame peanut noodle bowl

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 2 minutes, plus pasta

INGREDIENTS

1 tablespoon black sesame seeds

8 ounces spaghetti

1/4 cup peanut butter

3 tablespoons less-sodium soy sauce

3 tablespoons white wine vinegar

2 tablespoons light or dark sesame oil

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper

1 cup coarsely shredded carrots

2 tablespoons thinly sliced green onion tops (green part only)

Heat a small skillet on medium. Add sesame seeds; cook and stir about 2 minutes or until fragrant. Immediately pour out of hot pan to avoid over-toasting. Cook spaghetti according to directions. Meanwhile, mix peanut butter, soy sauce, vinegar, oil, brown sugar, ginger and red pepper in a large bowl with wire whisk until smooth. Stir in carrots and sesame seeds. Drain spaghetti, reserving 1/4 cup cooking water. Add spaghetti and water to sesame seed mixture; toss to coat well. Sprinkle with green onion tops. Serve immediately.

Per serving: 418 calories, 12 grams protein, 17 grams fat (36% calories from fat), 2.6 grams saturated fat, 55 grams carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 387 milligrams sodium, 4 grams fiber.

Carb count: 3.5.

Vegetable chowder

In a 2- or 3-quart microwaveable dish, combine 1 tablespoon butter, 1/2 cup chopped onion, 1/2 cup chopped green bell pepper and 1 cup chopped carrots. Microwave on high (100% power) 5 minutes or until softened. Stir in 1 (10 3/4-ounce) can condensed cream of potato soup, 1 cup 2% milk and 1 (16-ounce) can cream-style corn. Cover and microwave on high 8 to 10 minutes or until hot. Let stand covered 2 minutes and serve.

Baked fish fillets

Heat oven to 450 degrees. Cover a baking sheet with nonstick foil. In a shallow dish, combine 1/2 cup cornflake crumbs or crushed baked corn chips, 2 tablespoons cornmeal, 2 teaspoons grated Parmesan cheese, 1/4 teaspoon coarse salt, 1/2 teaspoon black pepper and 1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper. In another shallow dish, whisk together 2 egg whites until frothy. Dip 4 (6-ounce) fillets of tilapia, sole or flounder in egg white and then in crumb mixture to coat evenly all over. Place on baking sheet. Bake 8 to 10 minutes or until opaque throughout.