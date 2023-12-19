The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Police Reform News Metro/State

Chicago police supervisor retires while facing demotion for failing to respond to fatal crash involving off-duty cop

The supervisor didn’t show up to assume control of the scene and didn’t notify the Bureau of Internal Affairs, sources said.

By  Tom Schuba
   
SHARE Chicago police supervisor retires while facing demotion for failing to respond to fatal crash involving off-duty cop
Police stand in front of a highly damaged white sedan, with its front bumper laying on the ground.

An off-duty Chicago police officer was driving near the House of Blues on State Street when she struck and killed a pedestrian, according to a police report and sources.

ABC7 Chicago

A Chicago police supervisor retired while facing demotion for failing to respond to the scene of a fatal crash involving an off-duty cop earlier this month in River North, the Sun-Times has learned.

Street Deputy Frederick Melean was charged with overseeing the response to the collision early Dec. 8 in the 300 block of North State Street, where an officer had veered onto a sidewalk near the House of Blues after dropping her phone and taking her eyes off the road, according to a police report.

The officer crashed into two pedestrians from Texas, a 37-year-old woman and 56-year-old Maria Schwab. Schwab, who was on a work outing, was pronounced dead at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, while the other woman suffered minor injuries.

Schwab died from multiple injuries from the wreck and her death was ruled an accident, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office. 

Despite the serious — and potentially criminal — nature of the crash, Melean didn’t show up to assume control of the scene as required by a departmental order, according to law enforcement sources. That means he didn’t notify the Bureau of Internal Affairs, so no one from the department came to administer a Breathalyzer test to the other officer. 

Melean, a longtime police official who previously served as deputy chief of Area One, tendered his resignation after it was clear he was being demoted, sources said. His retirement was effective on Dec. 12, a police spokesperson said. 

He declined to comment.

The 40-year-old officer who was involved in the crash ultimately submitted to a blood test following the crash, sources said. She was coming from a holiday party for the Near North District.

A criminal probe is ongoing as investigators await the results of her blood tests and a formal report determining whether she was under the influence, one source said. 

The Sun-Times isn’t naming the officer because she hasn’t been charged with a crime. She has been cited for negligent driving, driving while using a cellphone, failing to reduce her speed and failing to stay in her lane.

She was relieved of her police powers on the day of the crash and is now assigned to the department’s alternate response section, the police spokesperson said.

That same day, the Cook County state’s attorney’s office added the officer to its list of cops who will never be called to testify, records show.

Next Up In News
Bar inside United Center pays homage to former Blackhawks chairman Rocky Wirtz
Mayor Brandon Johnson’s anti-violence strategy takes ex-Mayor Lightfoot’s plans to a new level in four violent neighborhoods
Two former lifeguards sue Chicago Park District, saying they suffered sexual abuse when they were minors
Madigan asks judge to put his criminal case on hold while Supreme Court considers Indiana corruption case
She bought a thrift shop vase for $3.99. It sold in Chicago for more than $100,000.
Prosecutors drop charges against man whose murder conviction was based on legally blind witness. ‘Best Christmas gift ever’
The Latest
Hersey’s Kyle Irwin (5) and Nick Ahlquist (1) battle for the ball with Lake Zurich’s Connor Strauss (20).
High School Basketball
Tuesday’s high school basketball scores
All the results from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Photos of Rocky Wirtz, former owner and chairman of the Blackhawks, line the wall at the Blackhawks at the newly unveiled Rocky’s Bar in honor of Rocky Wirtz at the United Center, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023.
Blackhawks
Bar inside United Center pays homage to former Blackhawks chairman Rocky Wirtz
Rocky’s Bar, where everything was done in memory of the former Blackhawks owner, opens its doors to fans Tuesday. The menu features classic cocktails like Old Fashioneds, Manhattans and Moscow mules and bar snacks such as black truffle fries, crispy prosciutto and mini hot dogs wrapped in puff pastry.
By Mohammad Samra
 
A homeless man sits on a crate outside his blue-and-orange tent on Lower Wacker Drive. A blue Divvy bike is parked outside the tent.
Letters to the Editor
Homeless patients leaving hospitals need better care, so they don’t end up back on the street
Homeless individuals sometimes wait, on the street, for many days before a shelter bed becomes available, a nurse writes. Illinois needs a medical respite shelter program, like some other states have.
By Letters to the Editor
 
Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell responds to questions during the Major League Baseball winter meetings Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn.
Cubs
Cubs manager Craig Counsell set to hire new bullpen coach, catching coach
A source confirmed the Cubs are closing in on hiring Darren Holmes as bullpen coach and Mark Strittmatter as catching coach.
By Maddie Lee
 
People gather at a shooting scene in Englewood where two people were killed and three others were wounded May 11, 2023.
City Hall
Mayor Brandon Johnson’s anti-violence strategy takes ex-Mayor Lightfoot’s plans to a new level in four violent neighborhoods
To make a difference in Englewood, Little Village, Austin and West Garfield Park, Mayor Brandon Johnson plans a smorgasbord of resources, including another round of guaranteed basic income targeted this time to maximize outcomes only in those four neighborhoods.
By Fran Spielman and Tom Schuba
 