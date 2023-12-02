The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, December 2, 2023
Horoscopes Advice Entertainment and Culture

Horoscope for Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
SHARE Horoscope for Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023
Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You are clever with arts and crafts; and today, you will enjoy expressing your creative talents. This is also a fabulous day to schmooze and enjoy social outings, sports events and fun activities with kids. Many of you will make long-range plans.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Family events and discussions will go well. This is also an excellent day to make long-range travel plans, or plans about future education, or issues related to publishing and the media, or something to do with medicine or the law. A solid day!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a fun-loving, lighthearted day; nevertheless, it’s also an excellent day to sit down with partners and close friends to discuss how to share or divide something. You might also explore ways to share the cost of something. Romance is especially favored.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Business and finance, as well as shopping, are favored. You will welcome a practical discussion with someone close to you, perhaps plans for the future? Meanwhile, enjoy redecorating where you live and entertaining loved ones. (You’re a winner in the kitchen.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a lovely day for your sign! The moon is in Leo dancing beautifully with the sun, which encourages fun outings and the enjoyment of sports events, playful activities with kids, plus romantic rendezvous. Nevertheless, you will also achieve practical results at work. A winning day!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You will focus on home and family today, and choose to stay low profile. This is also an excellent day to hone or practice a particular skill whether in the arts or related to sports. You will be motivated to do this, plus you will have the perseverance to keep at it. Bravo!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a great day to schmooze. You will love taking a short trip to meet new faces and see new places. Some of you will engage in family discussions about practical matters and perhaps address home repairs or DIY projects. Listen to the advice of older relatives.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You make a wonderful impression on others because you have a lovely sense of balance in whatever you’re doing. This relates to work and play, as well as talking and listening. This is also the perfect day to study, learn and make long-range plans for the future.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

The sun is in your sign today dancing beautifully with the moon, which heightens your sense of escapism. You want to travel. You want adventure. You need a change of scenery. Today you might see some practical ways to budget your assets and follow your dreams.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You are of two minds today. Part of you wants to be low-key and enjoy your privacy. However, another part of you wants to share your ideas and teach others about practical ways of doing something. (You are a long-lived sign with a lot of wisdom.)

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Relations with friends, partners and spouses are warm and friendly today. You might be involved with a group in some fashion or be introduced to someone? Your desire to travel is still strong. You are also in the right frame of mind to do serious research about whatever interests you.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You make a great impression on others today — no question. In fact, you might receive a gift or a favor from someone because they admire you. Meanwhile, discussions with younger people about practical matters or shared advice might be a rewarding experience for you. You will give serious thought to future goals.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Alfred Enoch (1988) shares your birthday. You are colorful! People notice you. You are spontaneous, energetic, and have a wide range of emotions. This is a pleasant, fun-loving year for you. Take time to nurture the happiness and beauty that you have within yourself. Expect to be in the public eye for some reason.

