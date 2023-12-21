The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 21, 2023
Casinos and Gambling News Metro/State

Bally’s Chicago casino set to operate 24/7 starting next week

Since opening in September, the casino at 600 N. Wabash Ave. has shut down from 4 a.m. till 8 a.m.

By  Mitchell Armentrout
   
SHARE Bally’s Chicago casino set to operate 24/7 starting next week
Bally’s Chicago casino, 600 N. Wabash Ave., will become a 24/7 operation next week, officials said.

Bally’s Chicago casino, 600 N. Wabash Ave., will become a 24/7 operation next week, officials said.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chicago will ring in the new year with a round-the-clock casino.

Bally’s temporary gaming hall at the historic Medinah Temple will become a 24/7 operation Wednesday, Dec. 27, the Rhode Island-based gaming corporation announced this week.

Since opening in September, the casino at 600 N. Wabash Ave. has shut down from 4 a.m. till 8 a.m.

Bally’s executives have listed that as one reason for the casino’s lackluster revenue numbers out of the gate, earning about $22 million in gross revenue through November to generate about $2.2 million in tax revenue for Chicago’s bereft police and firefighter pension funds.

Related

Former Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s office initially pegged the long-sought casino to rack up $12.8 million for the city this year.

Bally’s received the green light from the Illinois Gaming Board to operate 24/7, as well as to expand its marketing operations, a plan that also required regulator approval.

”Opening our doors 24/7 is an important step as we continue to increase our visitation,” said Bally’s Chicago general manager Mark Wong said in a statement. “For November, we were the second most visited casino in the state, and we saw our highest guest admissions to date. This is a progression towards attaining the goals we set out to achieve and gives us similar hours to other local casino properties.” 

Gamblers made nearly a quarter-million trips through Bally’s turnstiles by the end of November, gaming board records show.

Related

A cafe in the casino will operate around the clock, while other restaurants will maintain usual hours.

The casino has about 800 slots and 56 table games spread across three levels inside the Medinah Temple, a 111-year-old Moorish-style historic landmark that originally served as headquarters for the Shriners fraternal organization.

Bally’s expects to operate at Medinah through September 2026 while the company builds a permanent $1.3 billion casino complex at Chicago Avenue and Halsted Street, the current site of the Chicago Avenue printing press. Construction is expected to begin next summer.

Next Up In News
Drive a Honda or Acura? Over 2.5 million cars are under recall due to fuel pump defect
Toddler found alone on Roseland street: CPD
Man fatally shot in Avalon Park neighborhood
4 seriously injured in Far South Side crash
4 face murder charges in fatal shooting of two brothers in Glenview
Calls for more medical resources follow death of 5-year-old staying at Pilsen migrant shelter
The Latest
A photo of Luke Getsy coaching in a game.
Bears
Bears’ Luke Getsy points to ‘promise’ amid offensive woes, says they’re ‘just gonna take off’ with consistency
The Bears managed a field goal and a short touchdown drive in the 20-17 loss to the Browns that ended their playoff push.
By Jason Lieser
 
DePaul Prep’s Jaylan McElroy (33) hits a three against Teutopolis.
High School Basketball
City/Suburban Hoops Report Three-Pointer: DePaul’s defense, Glenbard North’s rise and two south suburban success stories
DePaul Prep’s defense has it in the mix for both Catholic League and Class 3A titles.
By Joe Henricksen
 
St. Patrick’s AJ Thomas (11) looks on during the game against Benet.
High School Basketball
Thursday’s high school basketball scores
All the results from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Florida State players celebrate after defeating Louisville in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game.
College Sports
Florida State weighs its future with ACC
Florida State leaders have made it known they are displeased with the school’s current situation in the Atlantic Coast Conference, where revenue distributions lag behind in the Southeastern Conference and Big Ten.
By Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press
 
People walk near the logo of Honda Motor Company at a showroom.
Business
Drive a Honda or Acura? Over 2.5 million cars are under recall due to fuel pump defect
If the fuel pump module doesn’t work, the car’s engine may not start or can stall while driving.
By Associated Press
 