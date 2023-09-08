The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 8, 2023
Casinos and Gambling Entertainment and Culture News

Bally’s Chicago casino at Medinah Temple: What to know if you go

The city’s first casino, the precursor to a larger one expected to be built in River West, has more than 700 slots and 56 table games, and will eventually be open 24/7.

By  Mitchell Armentrout
   
SHARE Bally’s Chicago casino at Medinah Temple: What to know if you go
The temporary Bally’s Casino Chicago is in Medinah Temple, 600 N. Wabash Ave.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Chicago’s first casino will open to the public at 8 a.m. Saturday at Medinah Temple, 600 N. Wabash Ave., where Bally’s will house its temporary casino for at least three years while they build a bigger one about a mile away in River West.

Here’s what’s to know, whether you want to bet or just check out the spectacle:

When is it open?

For now, 8 a.m. through 4 a.m., seven days a week, according to Bally’s. Eventually, it’ll be open 24/7. 

Who can go?

Anyone 21 or older. 

How much does it cost?

Only as much as you’re willing to lose. There is no admission fee. 

How do I get there?

The Medinah Temple is at Ohio Street and Wabash Avenue, near the Grand station on the CTA’s Red Line. It is served by bus routes No. 65 and No. 125, among others. 

Where can I park?

Odds are low on finding street parking in this busy section of River North, but several garages are nearby. There is no valet parking. 

That sounds like a traffic nightmare.

It sure does, a concern long raised by Ald. Brendan Reilly (42nd), who vehemently opposed the site. Bally’s has insisted the impact won’t be as bad as critics think. City officials said traffic control aides would be on site to keep things moving, and Chicago police officers would be posted in the area to keep eyes on the situation.

Bally’s Casino Chicago at Medinah Temple, 600 N. Wabash Ave.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

What’s the deal with the building?

The 111-year-old Medinah Temple is designated as a historic city landmark with its Moorish architectural design and trademark copper onion-shaped domes. It served as the headquarters of the Shriners fraternal organization, hosted circuses and television specials, and, until 2020, housed a Bloomingdale’s store.

What can I play?

Nearly 800 slot machines are spread over three floors, along with 56 table games, including craps and roulette.

Is there a poker room?

No, but there are video poker machines. Bally’s says they’ll have a poker room in their permanent casino, slated to open in 2026 at Chicago Avenue and Halsted Street. 

Is there a sportsbook?

No, but there is a bar and lounge on the third floor with TVs tuned to sports — likely sufficient for the many sports bettors who have been able to wager legally on their phones and other mobile devices in Illinois since March 2020. Bally’s says it’ll eventually have a retail sportsbook on site. 

What’s there to eat?

There’s a cafe, an Asian fusion restaurant and a “Medinah Bistro” inside the casino, and myriad dining options in the neighborhood nearby. 

What about drinks?

There are large bars on the first and third levels of the casino. 

Free booze, right?

No, Illinois law prohibits casinos from giving free alcoholic beverages to patrons. 

Where can I get help for a gambling problem?

Call 1-800-GAMBLER or text ILGAMB to 833234 for help from licensed gambling addiction counselors.

