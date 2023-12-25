The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, December 25, 2023
Israel-Hamas War News Metro/State

Palestinian truckers gather in southwest suburbs for four-hour Christmas caravan

A parade of 150 vehicles on Monday sought to draw attention to the atrocities committed in the 11-week war between Israel and Hamas.

By  Michael Loria
   
SHARE Palestinian truckers gather in southwest suburbs for four-hour Christmas caravan
Local Palestinian truck drivers rallied on Monday to draw attention to Israel’s ongoing war on Hamas.

Local truck drivers carrying Palestinian flags rallied on Monday at Chicago Ridge Mall to draw attention to Israel’s ongoing war on Hamas. The southwest suburbs are home to many Palestinian immigrants.

Reem Odeh/Provided

Hundreds of local Palestinian Americans rallied in the southwest suburbs Monday in a truck caravan — many blaring their horns and flying Palestinian flags — aimed at drawing attention to the innocent lives lost as Israel’s war on Hamas continues.

Reem Odeh, the daughter of Palestinian immigrants and a longtime immigration attorney, said “it was very symbolic that it was done on Christmas Day to speak up against the atrocities against innocent people.”

The rally comes as Israel ramps up its attacks on Gaza and the Occupied West Bank, according to the Associated Press.

The rally began around 1 p.m. at the Chicago Ridge Mall, where Odeh said about 150 semi-trucks, tow trucks, cars and other vehicles gathered before embarking on a four-hour crawl through the southwest suburbs.

Monday’s protest is just the first of more to come, Odeh said, with a second possibly as soon as Friday.

For Odeh, a cease-fire can’t come soon enough.

Her parents — former local business owners — retired to the West Bank last summer, and as Odeh spoke with a reporter she watched an Al-Jazeera TV news segment showing the Israel Defense Forces moving into the area near their home.

“Almost every single one of us,” said Odeh of those taking part in Monday’s event, “has relatives, parents, spouses, children in Palestine.”

Health officials in Hamas-run Gaza say the Palestinian death toll has surpassed 20,000, and in over 11 weeks, the conflict has displaced nearly 85% of Gaza’s people.

Related
Related

Chicago Ridge police did not immediately respond to questions for this story.

@reem_odeh

#fyp #merrychristmas 🍉🍉🍉🍉

♬ original sound - reem@odehlaw.com

Contributing Cindy Hernandez and Associated Press

Next Up In News
1 killed, 1 critically injured in scooter-car crash in Belmont Cragin
TV actor Kamar de los Reyes of ‘One Life to Live’ and ‘Call of Duty’ dies at 56
Two busloads of migrants are dropped off at Elmhurst train station
Ukrainians in Chicago celebrate December Christmas: ‘We want to be united with the rest of the world’
Families open presents and rush outdoors on an unseasonably warm Christmas Day
Recruits from Naval Station Great Lakes enjoy Christmas cheer in Arlington Heights
The Latest
AX251_4A4C_9.JPG
Crime
1 killed, 1 critically injured in scooter-car crash in Belmont Cragin
Two men were on a gas-powered scooter in the 2300 block of North Cicero Avenue about 12:42 a.m. Monday when they hit the side of a gray sedan, police said
By Violet Miller
 
Screenshot_2023_12_25_at_8.49.32_PM.png
Columnists
Kindred spirits: Columnists reconnect to talk about writing, small-town living and life
I had a business appointment in Peoria, the old hometown, 180 miles down the road, and I thought, why not stop on the way and visit Dave Kindred?
By Rick Telander
 
Kamar de los Reyes
Obituaries
TV actor Kamar de los Reyes of ‘One Life to Live’ and ‘Call of Duty’ dies at 56
Kamar de los Reyes played Antonio Vega, a gang member-turned-cop in the soap ‘One Life to Live,’ and Raul Menendez in the video game ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops II.’
By Associated Press
 
Metra Electric train at University Park.
Immigration
Two busloads of migrants are dropped off at Elmhurst train station
A total of 91 people were on the coach buses that arrived Saturday from Texas, according to a post on the Elmhurst Police Department’s Facebook page.
By The Daily Herald
 
A woman lights a candle as she prays before Christmas mass at St. Volodymyr &amp; Olha Ukrainian Catholic Church in Ukrainian Village, Monday, Dec. 25, 2023. This is the first year Ukrainian’s are celebrating Christmas in December as the Ukrainian Orthodox Church distances itself with the Russian Orthodox Church as the war in Ukraine enters its second year. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Religion
Ukrainians in Chicago celebrate December Christmas: ‘We want to be united with the rest of the world’
Until this year, Ukrainians celebrated the holiday on Jan. 7, in line with the Russian calendar. Now, for the first time, they’re celebrating in December. For many it’s a symbol of unification with the West.
By Michael Loria
 