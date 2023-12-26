Menu planner: Tenderloin steaks with horseradish cream is a meal for all seasons

Tenderloin steaks with horseradish cream

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 12 to 16 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon cracked pepper

4 beef tenderloin steaks, cut 1 inch thick (about 4 ounces each)

Coarse salt to taste

For the horseradish cream:

1/4 cup sour cream

1 tablespoon prepared horseradish

1 tablespoon finely chopped green onion

Combine garlic, thyme and pepper; press evenly onto beef tenderloin steaks. Place steaks on grill over medium ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 10 to 14 minutes (11 to 15 minutes over medium heat on preheated gas grill) for medium-rare to medium doneness, turning occasionally. Cook’s tip: To broil, place steaks on rack in broiler pan so surface of beef is 2 to 3 inches from heat. Broil 13 to 16 minutes for medium-rare to medium doneness, turning once. Meanwhile, combine horseradish cream ingredients in small bowl; cover and refrigerate until ready to use. Season steaks with salt to taste; serve with horseradish cream.

Per serving: 181 calories, 23 grams protein, 9 grams fat (43% calories from fat), 4.2 grams saturated fat, 3 grams carbohydrate, 78 milligrams cholesterol, 82 milligrams sodium, no fiber.

Carb count: 0.

Hoppin’ John

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 4 to 6 hours on low

INGREDIENTS

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 medium onion, chopped

1 rib celery, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon dried thyme

3 cups (cooked) dried or canned reduced-sodium black-eyed peas, rinsed

1 (14 1/2-ounce) can no-salt-added petite diced tomatoes, drained

1 (4-ounce) can diced green chiles, drained

1 cup unsalted chicken broth

Coarse salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

8 ounces vegetarian sausage or mild turkey sausage

3 cups cooked brown rice

In a large, nonstick skillet on medium, heat oil. Add onion and celery and cook 5 minutes or until softened. Stir in garlic and thyme. Transfer to a 4-quart or larger slow cooker. Add peas, tomatoes, chiles, broth, and salt and pepper to taste. Cover and cook on low 4 to 6 hours. About 15 minutes before serving, heat a large, nonstick skillet on medium. Crumble sausage and cook about 6 to 8 minutes or until no longer pink. Add to slow cooker along with cooked rice, stirring to combine. Serve.

Per serving: 341 calories, 18 grams protein, 5 grams fat (14% calories from fat), 0.9 gram saturated fat, 55 grams carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 405 milligrams sodium, 10 grams fiber.

Carb count: 3.5.

Stuffed meatloaf

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 35 to 40 minutes; standing time: 5 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1/4 cup sun-dried tomatoes (about 1 ounce)

1 (10-ounce) package frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry

1/2 cup chopped onion

1/4 cup crumbled reduced-fat feta cheese

1 1/2 pounds ground turkey breast or ground chicken

1 cup quick or old-fashioned oats

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/2 cup 1% milk

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Soften tomatoes according to package directions; set aside. In a medium, nonstick skillet, cook spinach and onion on low 4 to 5 minutes or until onion is tender. Remove from heat; cool slightly. Stir in cheese and set aside. In a large bowl, combine turkey or chicken, oats, garlic powder, oregano, pepper, milk and reserved sun-dried tomatoes; mix lightly but thoroughly. Shape two-thirds of mixture into a 9-by-6-inch loaf on rack coated with cooking spray in a broiler pan lined with foil. Make a deep indentation down center of loaf, leaving about 1 1/2 inches around edges; fill with spinach mixture. Top with remaining meat mixture to encase spinach filling. Bake 30 to 35 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees. Let stand 5 minutes and slice.

Per serving: 171 calories, 25 grams protein, 3 grams fat (13% calories from fat), 0.9 gram saturated fat, 12 grams carbohydrate, 60 milligrams cholesterol, 134 milligrams sodium, 3 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.

Mushroom farfalle with goat cheese

Go meatless: Cook 8 ounces farfalle according to directions. Meanwhile, heat 1 tablespoon canola oil in a large, nonstick skillet on medium-high. Add 12 ounces sliced cremini mushrooms; cook about 5 minutes or until liquid is reduced. Add 1 tablespoon minced garlic and 2 tablespoons dry white wine; stir. Stir in 1/4 cup half-and-half and 1/2 teaspoon coarse salt. Add 1/2 cup unsalted vegetable broth (or more, if needed). Reduce heat to low; stir in cooked pasta. While pasta is still warm, stir in 2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese. Just before serving, add 4 cups chopped fresh spinach and 3 ounces crumbled goat cheese; stir to combine. Serve with a romaine salad and garlic bread.

Golden chicken with potatoes and mushrooms

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Place 3 1/2 to 4 pounds bone-in chicken breasts and thighs in a roasting pan. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon olive oil. Season with coarse salt and pepper to taste. In a large bowl, combine 1 1/2 pounds red potatoes (cut into 1-inch pieces), 8 ounces quartered whole white mushrooms, chopped leaves from 3 fresh rosemary sprigs, 1 tablespoon olive oil, and coarse salt and pepper to taste. Scatter the potatoes and mushrooms around chicken. (If vegetables don’t fit in a single layer, place some under the chicken.) Roast 45 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees. Remove from oven; let stand 5 minutes and serve.