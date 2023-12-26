The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Menu planner: Tenderloin steaks with horseradish cream is a meal for all seasons

Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.

By  Andrews McMeel Syndication
   
Susan Nicholson
Spiced with garlic and green onions, tenderloin steaks with horseradish cream will delight both you and your guests.

Tenderloin steaks with horseradish cream

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 12 to 16 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1/2 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 teaspoon cracked pepper

4 beef tenderloin steaks, cut 1 inch thick (about 4 ounces each)

Coarse salt to taste

For the horseradish cream:

1/4 cup sour cream

1 tablespoon prepared horseradish

1 tablespoon finely chopped green onion

Combine garlic, thyme and pepper; press evenly onto beef tenderloin steaks. Place steaks on grill over medium ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 10 to 14 minutes (11 to 15 minutes over medium heat on preheated gas grill) for medium-rare to medium doneness, turning occasionally. Cook’s tip: To broil, place steaks on rack in broiler pan so surface of beef is 2 to 3 inches from heat. Broil 13 to 16 minutes for medium-rare to medium doneness, turning once. Meanwhile, combine horseradish cream ingredients in small bowl; cover and refrigerate until ready to use. Season steaks with salt to taste; serve with horseradish cream.

Per serving: 181 calories, 23 grams protein, 9 grams fat (43% calories from fat), 4.2 grams saturated fat, 3 grams carbohydrate, 78 milligrams cholesterol, 82 milligrams sodium, no fiber.

Carb count: 0.

Hoppin’ John

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 4 to 6 hours on low

INGREDIENTS

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 medium onion, chopped

1 rib celery, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon dried thyme

3 cups (cooked) dried or canned reduced-sodium black-eyed peas, rinsed

1 (14 1/2-ounce) can no-salt-added petite diced tomatoes, drained

1 (4-ounce) can diced green chiles, drained

1 cup unsalted chicken broth

Coarse salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

8 ounces vegetarian sausage or mild turkey sausage

3 cups cooked brown rice

In a large, nonstick skillet on medium, heat oil. Add onion and celery and cook 5 minutes or until softened. Stir in garlic and thyme. Transfer to a 4-quart or larger slow cooker. Add peas, tomatoes, chiles, broth, and salt and pepper to taste. Cover and cook on low 4 to 6 hours. About 15 minutes before serving, heat a large, nonstick skillet on medium. Crumble sausage and cook about 6 to 8 minutes or until no longer pink. Add to slow cooker along with cooked rice, stirring to combine. Serve.

Per serving: 341 calories, 18 grams protein, 5 grams fat (14% calories from fat), 0.9 gram saturated fat, 55 grams carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 405 milligrams sodium, 10 grams fiber.

Carb count: 3.5.

Stuffed meatloaf

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 35 to 40 minutes; standing time: 5 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1/4 cup sun-dried tomatoes (about 1 ounce)

1 (10-ounce) package frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry

1/2 cup chopped onion

1/4 cup crumbled reduced-fat feta cheese

1 1/2 pounds ground turkey breast or ground chicken

1 cup quick or old-fashioned oats

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/2 cup 1% milk

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Soften tomatoes according to package directions; set aside. In a medium, nonstick skillet, cook spinach and onion on low 4 to 5 minutes or until onion is tender. Remove from heat; cool slightly. Stir in cheese and set aside. In a large bowl, combine turkey or chicken, oats, garlic powder, oregano, pepper, milk and reserved sun-dried tomatoes; mix lightly but thoroughly. Shape two-thirds of mixture into a 9-by-6-inch loaf on rack coated with cooking spray in a broiler pan lined with foil. Make a deep indentation down center of loaf, leaving about 1 1/2 inches around edges; fill with spinach mixture. Top with remaining meat mixture to encase spinach filling. Bake 30 to 35 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees. Let stand 5 minutes and slice.

Per serving: 171 calories, 25 grams protein, 3 grams fat (13% calories from fat), 0.9 gram saturated fat, 12 grams carbohydrate, 60 milligrams cholesterol, 134 milligrams sodium, 3 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.

Mushroom farfalle with goat cheese

Go meatless: Cook 8 ounces farfalle according to directions. Meanwhile, heat 1 tablespoon canola oil in a large, nonstick skillet on medium-high. Add 12 ounces sliced cremini mushrooms; cook about 5 minutes or until liquid is reduced. Add 1 tablespoon minced garlic and 2 tablespoons dry white wine; stir. Stir in 1/4 cup half-and-half and 1/2 teaspoon coarse salt. Add 1/2 cup unsalted vegetable broth (or more, if needed). Reduce heat to low; stir in cooked pasta. While pasta is still warm, stir in 2 tablespoons Parmesan cheese. Just before serving, add 4 cups chopped fresh spinach and 3 ounces crumbled goat cheese; stir to combine. Serve with a romaine salad and garlic bread.

Golden chicken with potatoes and mushrooms

Heat oven to 400 degrees. Place 3 1/2 to 4 pounds bone-in chicken breasts and thighs in a roasting pan. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon olive oil. Season with coarse salt and pepper to taste. In a large bowl, combine 1 1/2 pounds red potatoes (cut into 1-inch pieces), 8 ounces quartered whole white mushrooms, chopped leaves from 3 fresh rosemary sprigs, 1 tablespoon olive oil, and coarse salt and pepper to taste. Scatter the potatoes and mushrooms around chicken. (If vegetables don’t fit in a single layer, place some under the chicken.) Roast 45 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees. Remove from oven; let stand 5 minutes and serve.

