Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Public transit in Chicago will fall off a fiscal cliff without a plan for 2025

Federal pandemic relief funds will run out in 2025. Regional authorities, the state of Illinois and federal agencies have to lay a track for the future of CTA, Metra and Pace, two lawmakers write.

By  Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi and State Sen. Ram Villivalam
   
A CTA Blue Line train travels west, on tracks next to I-290, with signs for the exits at Austin and Central in the background.

A CTA Blue Line train travels westbound on tracks alongside I-290 in Oak Park in October 2022.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

The Chicago region’s trains and buses are headed straight toward a funding cliff, but there’s still time to avoid disaster if we are willing to change course and work together.

The fiscal cliff facing our transit agencies — the Chicago Transit Authority, Metra and Pace — is the direct result of, and was expedited by, the COVID-19 pandemic that undermined traditional ridership in ways that continue. For example, while CTA ridership has recently increased, ridership is only 53% of pre-pandemic levels.

Metra, on which many suburban commuters rely, currently reports a similar downturn since pre-COVID ridership, as 2023 ridership is currently 47% of pre-pandemic levels, though Metra’s budget projects that number will rise to 54% next year. Pace, the suburban bus network, has recovered to 49% of its pre-pandemic ridership.

Overall, transit use in our region has been cut in half since 2019. Though capital funding for transit comes largely from federal sources, operating expenses come largely from the farebox. That means while the Bipartisan Infrastructure and Jobs Act of 2021 is providing billions of dollars to rebuild and expand transit systems across the country, including the southern extension of the CTA’s Red Line, ridership declines since the outset of the pandemic have severely strained operating funding.

During the worst days of the pandemic, when it was not possible for ridership to recover, the federal government provided emergency operating support to our nation’s hard-hit transit systems. In 2020 and 2021, the Chicago Regional Transit Authority received billions in relief funding to help offset declining fare revenues. While this COVID relief funding continues to support operating expenses, those funds are expected to run out by 2025.

When emergency federal funding expires, the transit agencies that move passengers across the Chicago region and beyond will face a budget shortfall of more than $730 million annually. The time to start planning is now — before we find ourselves on the edge of a transit fiscal cliff.

Government agencies must prepare

Despite local efforts to adapt to the enduring impacts of the pandemic and the support of federal aid in easing the system’s transition to new ridership levels, there is still a clear need for government agencies to prepare plans to support the systems’ successful adjustment to post-pandemic realities. Indeed, the health and success of public transit is critical to the future of our region and state.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, we rightfully recognized the heroism of our frontline workers, from grocery store workers to nurses. Those frontline workers relied on public transit during the pandemic, and many still do so today. We must have a robust public transit system that prioritizes reliability, accessibility and safety.

First, public transit takes millions of cars off our roads and highways, reducing congestion as well as the pollution associated with car travel.

Second, public transit strengthens our economy and expands opportunity by enabling those without cars to commute to jobs outside their neighborhoods. While most work commutes used to be from the suburbs to jobs in the city, many city residents now commute to good jobs in the suburbs.

Third, mass transit is critical to our ongoing transition from fossil fuels to green energy. Effectively combating climate change requires mass transit systems ready to meet the demands of our major metropolitan areas.

Finally, public transit knits our communities together. It is the circulatory system that not only keeps our regional economy healthy and vital but also facilitates the social well-being of our residents. At a time when Americans have experienced a heightened sense of isolation in recent years, public transit provides a means to bring us closer together.

As we rapidly approach the fiscal cliff facing Chicago’s regional transit system, we must all join the ongoing efforts of regional authorities, the state of Illinois and federal agencies to lay the track for a brighter future.

U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi is a Democrat representing the 8th Congressional District. State Sen. Ram Villivalam is a Democrat representing the 8th District in the Illinois House.

