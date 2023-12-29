As we stand at the threshold of a new year, let us embrace the blank canvas it offers, seizing the opportunity to paint a narrative of resilience, growth and unity.

In a time marked by uncertainty and strife, the power of a child’s question can be both heart-wrenching and enlightening. One evening, as I sat with my daughter, her innocent query cut to the core of our concerns: “Daddy, are people going to come to Chicago to kill Jews?”

Her words underscored the ever-present fears and divisions that linger in Chicago and beyond. But amid the challenges, there is hope, and the American Jewish Committee is uniquely poised to be a catalyst for change.

As a dedicated board member of AJC, my involvement with this organization is deeply personal. AJC’s unwavering commitment to promoting acceptance, combating antisemitism and advocating for human rights resonates with me on a profound level. These are not just values; they are a call to action, a path toward building bridges between communities in conflict.

AJC’s unique position in the pursuit of peace lies in its extensive network, diplomacy and dedication to personal engagement. The organization actively engages with policymakers, diplomats and thought leaders on a global scale, creating platforms for dialogue and cooperation. It is in these connections and shared experiences that AJC finds its strength.

Both Jewish and Palestinian communities are hurting amid the ongoing war. The pain is real, and so is the urgent need for healing. AJC’s mission is not only about diplomacy; it’s about people. By organizing educational programs and exchange initiatives, AJC fosters personal connections that serve as critical reminders to us of the shared humanity that transcends borders and political differences.

It is crucial, particularly in these trying times, for communities to come together. Both Jewish and Palestinian communities deserve a future free from fear, and we can all play a role in achieving this. As an AJC board member, I have seen firsthand the organization’s dedication to fighting antisemitism and advocating for human rights on all sides, fostering a more equitable and harmonious future.

The need to unite against terrorism is a shared goal. Hamas, recognized as a terrorist organization by numerous countries, including the U.S., poses a threat to the security and peace of all. It is imperative we come together, transcending political boundaries, to combat terrorism and promote a more secure future for everyone.

Steps to promote peace

For those in Chicago and beyond, there are concrete steps we can take to bridge divides and promote peace:



Educate yourself: Take the time to learn from trusted, balanced sources about the conflict, its history and the perspectives of all parties involved. Knowledge is a powerful tool for understanding and empathy. Support peace initiatives: Advocate for organizations like AJC, which work tirelessly to promote peace, understanding and cooperation between communities. Engage in dialogue: Open conversations with individuals from different backgrounds. Building bridges begins with a willingness to listen and understand. Foster inter-community relationships: Support cultural exchange programs and initiatives that bring Jewish and Palestinian communities together for mutual understanding. Promote acceptance: Encourage acceptance and respect in your community. Speak out against hate and discrimination wherever you encounter it.

In these uncertain times, AJC’s unique ability to facilitate understanding is a beacon of hope. As we join hands, recognize our shared humanity and stand together against terrorism, we can work toward a world where fears like my daughter’s become a relic of the past. Building peace is a collective effort, and AJC is leading the way. Join me.

Laurence Bolotin has worked in higher education administration and the Jewish community for 20 years. He is the former regional director and a current board member of the American Jewish Committee in Chicago.

