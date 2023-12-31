Snow dusts Chicago on last day of the year

Snow fell on the Chicago area Sunday, capping off what could be the fourth warmest December in the city’s recorded history.

As of noon on Sunday, nearly an inch of snow had fallen at O’Hare International Airport, and 0.2 inches were recorded at Midway International Airport, said meteorologist Todd Kluber with the National Weather Service.

Temperatures hovered around freezing at 31 degrees. Snow showers are expected near downtown and along the lakefront into the evening and at midnight, Kluber said. The rest of the metro area will likely see some flurries tonight heading into the new year.

So far, this December is on track to be one of the warmest for Chicago, but it’s too close to tell whether it will the fourth or fifth warmest, Kluber said.

December 2015 is the fourth warmest on record, with an average temperature of 39 degrees.

Earlier in the day, a winter weather advisory for a freezing drizzle was issued by the weather service. The advisory warned of an icy glaze on elevated surfaces from 4 a.m. to noon on Sunday for portions of central, east central and northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.