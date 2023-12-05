Hanukkah celebrations begin as Chicago area prepares for 8 days of lights

Hanukkah celebrations in the Chicago area will begin Thursday with several themed activities planned through the weekend.

Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, is an eight-day commemoration of the rededication of the Temple of Jerusalem by the Maccabees after their victory over the Syrians. The small amount of oil left in the temple burned for eight days and was considered a miracle, leading to the candle-lighting custom.

The Center for Jewish Life will be continuing its annual tradition of lighting one of the city’s largest menorahs — a 30-foot-tall candelabra — in Daley Plaza with Mayor Brandon Johnson at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 11.

Some festivities, such as the Chicago Loop Synagogue’s musical production of the book “Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins,” began its nearly monthlong run Dec. 3. While admission is free, registration is required for the shows at 7 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays and at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Sundays.

The city of Evanston will light a 10-foot menorah at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 7 in Fountain Square, along with other themed activities and treats.

The Lakeview Roscoe Village Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual menorah lighting at 6 p.m. Dec. 7 near the intersection of North Lincoln and Marshfield Avenues.

A DJ, live entertainment and candle-lighting will help kick off Wrigleyville’s Hanukkah with “4th Night, 4th Light” Dec. 10, one of several JCC Chicago events bringing the eight-day holiday to the city and northern suburbs. The free event at Gallagher Way, 3635 N. Clark St., will run 3-5 p.m.

Lincoln Square’s “Grand Community Menorah Lighting” is slated to feature live music, treats and a candle-lighting beginning at 4 p.m. Dec. 10. The celebration in Giddings Plaza, 4733 N. Lincoln Ave., will also feature a gelt drop — gold-wrapped chocolate coins — by the Chicago Fire Department.

The Andersonville Chamber of Commerce will host a free, Hanukkah-themed drag queen storytime led by “drag bubbie” Merriam Levkowitz at 4 p.m. Dec. 10 at Understudy Coffee and Books, 5531 N. Clark St. The Andersonville menorah lighting will take place immediately after, outside the shop at the corner of Clark Street and Catalpa Avenue.

The 8 Crazy Nights Hanukkah pop-up bar has returned to Lake View at 3441 N. Sheffield Ave. with events planned through Jan. 7.

Lincoln Park’s “Menorah Lighting Extravaganza” is a free event set to feature a DJ, crafts, treats like latkes and jelly doughnuts, adult beverages and a menorah lighting at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 10, in the New City entertainment district at 1457 N. Halsted St.

“Chanukah With Candycopia” is a free event geared toward young families and hosted at the Oak Park candy store Candycopia, 717 Lake St., at 2 p.m. Dec. 10. It’s slated to have a Hanukkah storytime, candle lighting and candy. Registration is required.

The Skokie Park District is slated to host “8 Nights, 8 Lights” at the Devonshire Cultural Center, 4400 Greenwood St. The event offers education on the history of Hanukkah, treats and activities starting at 5 p.m. Dec. 10. Tickets cost $7 for residents and $9 nonresidents.

Kol Hadash Sunday School’s Hanukkah event at Deerfield High School is slated to have a menorah show-and-tell, dreidel tournament, candle- and menorah-making crafts along with a holiday meal starting at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 10. Tickets are $10.

Fountaindale Public Library in Bolingbrook is set to host a special edition of its usual storytime events on Dec. 12, with free holiday story readings 10:45 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. in its Children’s Storytime Room.

