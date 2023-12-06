The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Horoscope for Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 7:30 to 10:50 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Virgo into Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

After the moon changes signs today, it will be opposite your sign, which means you will have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. Curb your enthusiasm, especially when talking to bosses and parents. You might be gung-ho about certain ideas; nevertheless, go gently.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This morning is a creative time for you because you can think outside the box. As the day wears on, you will become productive, especially in service to others. Look for ways to improve your health because this might be possible. You might focus on a pet.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today begins gently because your focus is on your private life. However, later in the day, you want to play! Accept invitations to socialize. Enjoy fun outings as well as sports events and playful times with kids. Be patient with partners and close friends.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is an interesting day because your primary drive is to work and be productive. Nevertheless, this morning, imaginative ideas will occur to you; however, they might be a bit pie-in-the-sky. Later in the day, relax at home. Focus on family issues.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

During the moon alert, avoid shopping (except for food) or commitments or important decisions. After the moon changes signs, the pace of your day will accelerate with errands, short trips, conversations and ideas. Enjoy!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Things are loosey-goosey today until the moon moves away from your sign. (See moon alert.) For the rest of the day, focus on taking care of your belongings and figuring out where you stand financially. You will appreciate your daily surroundings.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

After the moon alert is over today, the moon will move into your sign to stay for the next two and a half days. (This happens every month.) When the moon is in your sign, you have a slight advantage over all the other signs. You can use this! (Admittedly, you might feel more emotional about everything.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is an excellent time for you to buy wardrobe items for yourself; however, do not do this during the moon alert today. Fortunately, you are aware of your finances, and what you can or cannot do. You’re working hard to earn money now, plus you’re learning new things.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

After the moon alert is over, focus on friendships. It might benefit you to share your hopes and dreams for the future with someone to get their feedback. With the sun and Mars in your sign now, you won’t hesitate to go after what you want!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Feelings of escapism are strong early this morning. After the moon alert, something will happen that draws attention to you. People will notice you and some will even know personal details about your private life. Enjoy warm friendships and interactions with groups.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You make a great impression on others now because fair Venus is at the top of your chart. This is why someone might approach you and ask for your advice about how to make something look better. Wait until after the moon alert is over to share your ideas.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a powerful time for you because the sun and Mars are at high noon in your chart; nevertheless, in the early morning, the moon opposes you. After the moon alert, you can breathe a sigh of relief. Explore travel plans if you can.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Sarah Rafferty (1972) shares your birthday. You are organized and have a talent for management. People look to you for advice or assistance. This is a year of reflection and taking time to renew your spiritual or religious beliefs. Explore philosophies that give you a better self-awareness and get you closer to the true meaning of your life.

