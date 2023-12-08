The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 8, 2023
News Metro/State Crime

Rideshare driver stabbed by customer in Streeterville

The driver, 41, was in good condition with a cut to the head, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Flashing lights on a police vehicle.

Adobe Stock Photo

A 41-year-old rideshare driver was recovering at a hospital after being stabbed in the head by one of his customers early Friday on North Michigan Avenue, police said.

About 12:40 a.m. a person only described as female became angry and began to attack the driver in the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue.

Brandishing a sharp object, she then cut him in the head before running away, police said.

The driver was listed in good condition at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

No arrests have been made and Area 3 detectives are investigating.

