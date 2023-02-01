15-year-old girl shot in Clearing

A 15-year-old girl was shot Wednesday afternoon in the Clearing neighborhood on the Southwest Side.
The teen was traveling in a car in the 6300 block of South Nashville Avenue when someone inside another car pulled up alongside her and opened fire about 4:30 p.m., Chicago police said.
She suffered a gunshot wound to the face and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where she was listed in good condition, police said.
Area One detectives were investigating.
The Latest
The nonviolence center, located in the Center of Englewood community building, will provide holistic approaches to nonviolence and peace through meditation and yoga classes, counseling and basketball programming.
Chemicals commonly known as PFAS are tied to cancer and other health conditions.
The labor dispute hits during a busy time on the West Side arena’s calendar, with a strike potentially affecting 700 employees.
The nonprofit organization that owns the publication has hired Solomon Liberman to succeed Tracy Baim, who said last summer she wanted to step down.
Last month, Ald. Jeanette Taylor delayed the project, which has drawn scrutiny over residential displacement, truck traffic and pollution. Wednesday, she admonished Norfolk Southern — but voted for the expansion.