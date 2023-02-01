15-year-old girl shot in Clearing

A 15-year-old girl was shot Wednesday afternoon in the Clearing neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The teen was traveling in a car in the 6300 block of South Nashville Avenue when someone inside another car pulled up alongside her and opened fire about 4:30 p.m., Chicago police said.

She suffered a gunshot wound to the face and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where she was listed in good condition, police said.

Area One detectives were investigating.