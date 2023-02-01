The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, February 1, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

15-year-old girl shot in Clearing

The teenager was shot in the 6300 block of South Nashville Avenue, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 15-year-old girl shot in Clearing
Screen_Shot_2022_08_26_at_5.31.26_PM.png

Sun-Times file

A 15-year-old girl was shot Wednesday afternoon in the Clearing neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The teen was traveling in a car in the 6300 block of South Nashville Avenue when someone inside another car pulled up alongside her and opened fire about 4:30 p.m., Chicago police said.

She suffered a gunshot wound to the face and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where she was listed in good condition, police said.

Area One detectives were investigating.

Next Up In News
Illinois Attorney General sues 3M, other makers of ‘forever chemicals’
United Center concessions workers authorize strike
On stronger footing, the Chicago Reader hires a CEO and publisher
After 15-year odyssey, Norfolk Southern gets final OK for massive rail yard expansion in Englewood
Husband of ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star Erika Jayne indicted in Chicago
Retired Chicago firefighter charged in ‘Tunnel’ siege during Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot
The Latest
Cook County Commissioner Toni Preckwinkle cuts the ribbon on the new Shepherd’s Hope mobile food trailer during the ribbon cutting of the Gandhi King Center for Non-Violence at the Center of Englewood at 838 W Marquette in Englewood.
Englewood
Nonviolence center named for Gandhi, Martin Luther King Jr., opens: ‘Englewood can breathe’
The nonviolence center, located in the Center of Englewood community building, will provide holistic approaches to nonviolence and peace through meditation and yoga classes, counseling and basketball programming.
By Mariah Rush
 
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul
Environment
Illinois Attorney General sues 3M, other makers of ‘forever chemicals’
Chemicals commonly known as PFAS are tied to cancer and other health conditions.
By Brett Chase
 
Food Service workers picket outside the United Center to protest labor law violations and abusive behavior by United Center’s concessionaire Compass Levy. Wednesday, December 7, 2022.
Business
United Center concessions workers authorize strike
The labor dispute hits during a busy time on the West Side arena’s calendar, with a strike potentially affecting 700 employees.
By David Roeder
 
Tracy Baim with Solomon Liberman, who replaces her as publisher and CEO of the Chicago Reader.
Business
On stronger footing, the Chicago Reader hires a CEO and publisher
The nonprofit organization that owns the publication has hired Solomon Liberman to succeed Tracy Baim, who said last summer she wanted to step down.
By David Roeder
 
The truck entrance to the Norfolk Southern rail yard, at 63rd Street and Prairie Avenue.
City Hall
After 15-year odyssey, Norfolk Southern gets final OK for massive rail yard expansion in Englewood
Last month, Ald. Jeanette Taylor delayed the project, which has drawn scrutiny over residential displacement, truck traffic and pollution. Wednesday, she admonished Norfolk Southern — but voted for the expansion.
By Fran Spielman
 