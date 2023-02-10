The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, February 10, 2023
Horoscope for Friday, Feb. 10, 2023

By Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today you will impress bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs and even the police. Oh yes, people will sit up when they hear you speak because you sound like you know what you’re talking about. (And you do!) You’ve got the drop on everyone.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a fabulous day to study and learn something. It’s also a great day to negotiate travel plans and deal with legal and medical matters because you will dazzle people with your words. Explore opportunities in higher education because you sound smart today!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today you have X-ray vision, especially when it comes to financial matters, contracts and dealings with shared property, debt, taxes and inheritances. You will immediately see the bottom line. Furthermore, no one will be able to fool you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Discussions with others will be powerful and to the point. You will immediately see the bottom line and you will see where they’re coming from. (They haven’t got a chance.) Trust your ability to be incisive. Meanwhile, you might attract someone to you who is very chatty.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You’re ready to roll up your sleeves and dig in, because you want see changes in yourself and want to see them fast. Very likely, you’re willing to strip things right back down to the studs (if you will) so that you can rebuild whatever interests you in an organized way.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Romantic discussions will be incisive and to the point. No holds barred. You’ll find it easy to get something off your chest, and so will they. Meanwhile, discussions with kids will be direct and a bit forceful today. You’re ready to lay down the line and mark out boundaries. (Yikes.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Family discussions will be incisive, direct and to the point. The good news is that you are prepared to move forward with repair project and ways to make improvements to where you live, especially to plumbing areas or anything to do with bathrooms, laundry rooms and recycling.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today your mental acuity is off the charts. This is why you will find it easy to study and learn something. You will also take charge in discussions with others whether they are professional or casual conversations with siblings, relatives and neighbors. You’ve got all bases covered.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Your mind is very insightful today, especially when it comes to financial matters. This is why this is a powerful day for you if you are dealing with business and commerce. You will quickly see the bottom line. Furthermore, you won’t be afraid to make the right decision and make it quickly. (“I want the ham on mayo.”)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your mind is intense, and very keen to get to the bottom of every question. In fact, your mind is so powerful today, be careful that others don’t feel threatened by your words. It’s also easy to become preoccupied with an idea to the exclusion of everything else.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a fabulous day to do research or to get to the bottom of something because your mind is in an investigative mode. It’s almost as if you have X-ray vision. Furthermore, you will be relentless and will not stop until you find what you’re looking for.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today you have the capacity to influence others if you need to. You will be persuasive because you will speak with vigor and intensity. Therefore, make sure you know what you’re talking about.

If Your Birthday Is Today

TV actress Stephanie Beatriz (1981) shares your birthday. Achievements are important to you. If you have 10 minutes of quiet time every day, you are more effective because you will improve your excellent powers of concentration. This is a year of new beginnings and major changes in your life. Don’t hesitate to take action, initiative and define your goals.

