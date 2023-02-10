Boy, 16, charged in mass shooting outside Juarez high school that killed 2 teens, wounded 2 others

A 16-year-old boy was charged Friday with carrying out a deadly mass shooting outside Juarez Community Academy in Pilsen late last year that killed two teenagers and wounded two others.

The boy, who wasn’t named, was charged as an adult with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder in the afternoon attack on Dec. 16 near the high school in the 2100 block of South Laflin Street, officials said during a news conference at Chicago police headquarters.

He was also charged as a juvenile with felony counts of aggravated discharge on school grounds, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful use of a weapon, officials said.

The teen allegedly opened fire as classes were being dismissed for the weekend, sending students ducking for cover.

Brandon Perez, 15, and Nathan Billegas, 14, were both shot in their heads, rushed to Stroger Hospital and pronounced dead.

A boy and a girl, both 15, were also wounded, police said. The boy was struck in his thigh and shoulder; the girl suffered a graze wound. They were taken in good condition to Stroger.

“I want to extend my condolences to the families of the young people whose lives were taken from them far too early by this senseless act of violence,” Chicago Police Supt. David Brown told reporters. “I also want to let the surviving victims know that we stand with you as you continue to heal and process and grieve the horrific events of that day.

“And to the entire Juarez High School community … we are here to support you.”

Brown said the suspect was arrested Thursday at his home, but he provided limited details of the investigation, saying specific information about the circumstances of the shooting will be explained during the suspect’s bail hearing on Saturday.

“We currently don’t have a clear motive for why a 16-year-old would want to shoot and kill other kids,” Brown said. “And it’s unconscionable, as you can imagine, trying to find some reasoning behind it. It’s senseless. There’s no good reason.”

For many in the Pilsen community, the shooting struck a nerve because the high school is so intertwined with the neighborhood’s history. In the ensuing days, some students returned to school before winter break, while others stayed home.

Some of them led a vigil and march around the neighborhood to decry gun violence. And residents signed up for shifts to hand out hot chocolate and snacks to students outside the school as a memorial grew for Billegas and Perez.

Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez, a Juarez alumnus, reflected on the “large tragedy” at his alma mater.

“Bringing this closure is very important toward restoring the calm and safety that all of our school communities need and deserve,” Martinez said at the news conference.

Martinez noted that Juarez has been deemed “a high priority” in terms of security, along with Michele Clark Academic Prep Magnet High School in South Austin, where three teenagers were shot near the campus in August.

Juarez voted out school resources officers in 2020, becoming the second school in the district to do so. But Martinez said CPS continues to work in tandem with Chicago police, which patrols near schools during dismissal and watches for “suspicious activity” throughout the day.

Still, he insisted, “There’s not one single answer to violence in our communities. It requires parents, schools and community members and police working together to support our youth both inside and outside our buildings.”

Jadine Chao, the school district’s security chief, said there will be an after-school police presence outside Juarez through the end of the year. Meanwhile, she said, students are being offered mental health support to cope with the shooting.

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx recalled a classmate being killed while she attended Lincoln Park High School in the late 1980s. Given her own experience, she said the shooting at Juarez is likely a memory the students there “will carry with them for the rest of their lives.”

“It is because of this, and the trauma that has been inflicted upon them, that we must be extra delicate in how we deal with our young people in the aftermath of this loss,” she said.

