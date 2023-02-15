Horoscope for Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions after 7 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Sagittarius into Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Don’t believe everything you hear. Rely on your own smarts and ability to be independent and think for yourself. Beware confusion in the media, in the news and with those who might try to sway you with their rhetoric or propaganda.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a poor day to make important decisions about how to share or divide something, especially if it’s valuable. For example, don’t agree to issues related to inheritances, shared property and insurance settlements because an element of confusion, possibly even deceit, exists. Wait for another day.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today you have to go along to get along, which means you have to cooperate with friends and partners even though you might be suspicious about what they have to say. Give them the benefit of the doubt because perhaps they are misinformed? (Either they are, or they aren’t.) Tread carefully.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Double check issues at work. If you have to make an important business decision, make sure you have the correct facts because confusion and deceit are possible. Be smart and double check banking figures as well. Take nothing for granted.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This could be a disappointing day for romance. Maybe you have to ask yourself if you were clear about your expectations? Unexpressed expectations almost always lead to disappointment. (People can’t read your mind.) Parents should be vigilant about their kids today, especially with harmful liquids.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Be extra clear in all your communications with family members today because someone might misunderstand you or misinterpret what you want or what you mean. Likewise, you might get mixed signals from someone, because this is the classic day for confused communications. (Yikes.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a dreamy, confusing day. In fact, you might have trouble concentrating because your mind will drift off into fantasyland. In conversations with others, if you think something fishy is going on, it is. (It’s that kinda day.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Be careful with all your financial transactions today; this includes shopping. This is because mistakes, assumptions and misunderstandings might occur, which directly or indirectly cost you money. Not good! You might also be tempted to spend too much money on something luxurious. Save your receipts.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today the moon is in your sign at odds with Neptune and Venus. However, late in the day, things get “sensible” again. Nevertheless, for a good part of this day, you will be in a dreamy state of mind and subject to making questionable decisions. However, you will be interested in mystical and supernatural phenomena.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today you feel sympathetic to others, which is why you will listen with sincerity to someone, and you might go out of your way to help them. Be careful you don’t give away the farm. And be careful you don’t fall for crocodile tears. Just saying.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Ideally, postpone major financial decisions for another day because today there are too many little things that might trip you up. You might not have the right facts. Someone else might not be straight with you. You might make financial decisions based on wishful thinking instead of analysis. Tricky day to shop.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You will enjoy socializing with others today; however, you might feel that conversations with a friend or a member of a group are “off.” Most definitely, if you think someone is not being straight with you, you are probably right.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Natalie Morales (1985) shares your birthday. You are adventurous, enthusiastic and fun-loving. You will push the sides of the envelope because you’re daring and bold. This year, service to others is your theme. Therefore, take care of yourself so that you can be a resource for others. Family and friends will turn to you for guidance and support.

