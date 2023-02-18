The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, February 18, 2023
Outdoors Sports Sports Saturday

Outdoors notes: Huge sturgeon, Flatfoot Lake, early crocuses and Teddy Roosevelt’s world-record cougar

A huge sturgeon speared in Wisconsin, a note on Flatfoot Lake, remarkably early crocuses, and Teddy Roosevelt’s world-record cougar are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Outdoors notes: Huge sturgeon, Flatfoot Lake, early crocuses and Teddy Roosevelt’s world-record cougar
Very early crocuses on Monday.

Very early crocuses on Monday.

Chris Hough

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

WILD OF THE WEEK

Chris Hough of LaGrange Park emailed the crocuses above popped through Monday. “They are usually early, but not this early,” he emailed. “Planted by my grandparents close to 100 years ago, they will blanket most of my back yard once it really warms up.”

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

DALE’S MAILBAG

“That little Southside lake, Beaubien Woods’ Flatfoot Lake, is a little gem. Never anyone on it.” Larry Green tweet

A: “Truth is a lot of people are scared to fish it,” I tweeted back. Green replied, “Yeah, it’s just a little too `Southside’ lol.” If you decipher the code, he’s absolutely right.

BIG NUMBER

177.3: Pounds of the seventh largest sturgeon ever speared on the Lake Winnebago system in Wisconsin; James Gishkowsky speared the 79.9-inch F4 (black-egg fish) female on Tuesday.

James Gishkowsky with his 177.3-pound fish, the 7th largest sturgeon ever speared on the Lake Winnebago system. / Photo Credit: Wisconsin DNR

James Gishkowsky with his 177.3-pound fish, the 7th largest sturgeon ever speared on the Lake Winnebago system.

Wisconsin DNR

LAST WORD

“The cougar fell to the ground and began knocking out dogs as they came within striking distance. One of the dogs grabbed the cougar’s ear and stretched out the cougar’s head. At that point, Roosevelt `drove the knife home.’ “

Boone and Crockett Club account of Teddy Roosevelt, about to be vice-president in 1901, killing a 227-pound cougar, which stood as the world record until 1964, with a knife.

WILD TIMES

FISH GATHERINGS

Tuesday, Feb. 21: Capt. Derek Boeger, “Fishing Green Bay—When, Where and How,” Arlington Anglers, Poplar Creek Banquets, Hoffman Estates, 6:30 p.m., arlingtonanglers.com

Wednesday, Feb. 22: Dale Bowman on hidden gems fishing spots, Walleyes Unlimited, Gurnee American Legion, 7 p.m.

BIRDING

Through Monday, Feb. 20: Great Backyard Bird Count

SHOWTIME

Click here for the complete list of show, outdoors classes and swap meets.

Through Sunday, Feb. 19:Chicago RV & Camping Show, Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont

Through Sunday, Feb. 19:Tinley Park Fishing, Travel and Outdoor Expo, Tinley Park Convention Center

Through Sunday, Feb. 19 and Wednesday, Feb. 22, to Feb. 26:Indianapolis Boat, Sport and Travel Show, Indiana State Fairgrounds

Next Saturday, Feb. 25: Wild Things Conference, Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont

Next Saturday, Feb. 25:Salmon Unlimited Swap Meet, River Park Moose Lodge, River Grove

Next Saturday, Feb. 25, to Feb. 26:Fish On, Woodland Park, Portage, Ind., portageinchamber.com or (219) 762-3300.

DUCKS UNLIMITED

Friday, Feb. 24: Chain O’Lakes banquet, Maravela’s, Ingleside, ducksunlimited.myeventscenter.com

U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY

Next Saturday, Feb. 25: Boat America, Chicago, Dan O’Connell, cgaux.doc@gmail.com

POLAR ADVENTURE DAY

Next Saturday, Nov. 25: Northerly Island, noon- 3 p.m, chicagoparkdistrict.com/polar-adventure-days

HUNTER SAFETY

March 11-12: Bridgeview, (708) 594-1818

Next Up In Outdoors
Singing the praises of carving songbirds and other birds
Tinley Expo, RV & Camping Show, Chicago Harbor Lighthouse headline Go & Show
Jim O’Neil’s world of fishing at Tinley Expo; and spring wild things
Early coho reports are coming in as well as ongoing perch on southern Lake Michigan
Whitefish as a surprise in that ‘box of chocolates’ called Lake Michigan
Outdoors notes: Chicago eagles, Black Lake sturgeon, Formula 409, donations
The Latest
In 2022, Anthony Santander and the Orioles racked up 83 wins, with most of them coming as an underdog.
Sports Saturday
How to gamble on Major League Baseball
Bet on it: Wagering on underdog Baltimore was profitable in 2022; now it’s time to find value for 2023 futures bets.
By Rob Miech
 
Former Chicago Police Sgt. Ronald Watts leaves the Dirksen Federal Building in 2013 after receiving a 22 month sentence for his role in an FBI undercover sting. Last week Watts spoke publicly for the first time since his conviction.&nbsp;
Editorials
The real story on corrupt cop Ronald Watts
There was no woke mob conspiring against Watts, the former police sergeant responsible for one of the city’s worst cases of police corruption.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Auburn v Alabama
Bears
QB frenzy could reap Bears a draft windfall
It’s no sure thing two months before the draft, but the immediate success of young quarterbacks like Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts and Joe Burrow only enhances the opportunity for the Bears to turn other teams’ desperation for a franchise QB into a lucrative trade for the No. 1 overall pick.
By Mark Potash
 
Ferguson Jenkins won 284 games, including 167 with the Cubs.
Cubs
Keep your eyes on Fergie Jenkins
The 80-year-old Hall of Famer remains invested in the game and in charities, such as Club 400.
By Rob Miech
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Should I reach out to dad who left during my childhood?
Now 50, woman is curious about his life, and her children are curious about their grandfather.
By Abigail Van Buren
 