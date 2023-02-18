Outdoors notes: Huge sturgeon, Flatfoot Lake, early crocuses and Teddy Roosevelt’s world-record cougar

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

WILD OF THE WEEK

Chris Hough of LaGrange Park emailed the crocuses above popped through Monday. “They are usually early, but not this early,” he emailed. “Planted by my grandparents close to 100 years ago, they will blanket most of my back yard once it really warms up.”

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

DALE’S MAILBAG

“That little Southside lake, Beaubien Woods’ Flatfoot Lake, is a little gem. Never anyone on it.” Larry Green tweet

A: “Truth is a lot of people are scared to fish it,” I tweeted back. Green replied, “Yeah, it’s just a little too `Southside’ lol.” If you decipher the code, he’s absolutely right.

BIG NUMBER

177.3: Pounds of the seventh largest sturgeon ever speared on the Lake Winnebago system in Wisconsin; James Gishkowsky speared the 79.9-inch F4 (black-egg fish) female on Tuesday.

James Gishkowsky with his 177.3-pound fish, the 7th largest sturgeon ever speared on the Lake Winnebago system. Wisconsin DNR

LAST WORD

“The cougar fell to the ground and began knocking out dogs as they came within striking distance. One of the dogs grabbed the cougar’s ear and stretched out the cougar’s head. At that point, Roosevelt `drove the knife home.’ “

Boone and Crockett Club account of Teddy Roosevelt, about to be vice-president in 1901, killing a 227-pound cougar, which stood as the world record until 1964, with a knife.

WILD TIMES

FISH GATHERINGS

Tuesday, Feb. 21: Capt. Derek Boeger, “Fishing Green Bay—When, Where and How,” Arlington Anglers, Poplar Creek Banquets, Hoffman Estates, 6:30 p.m., arlingtonanglers.com

Wednesday, Feb. 22: Dale Bowman on hidden gems fishing spots, Walleyes Unlimited, Gurnee American Legion, 7 p.m.

BIRDING

Through Monday, Feb. 20: Great Backyard Bird Count

SHOWTIME

Click here for the complete list of show, outdoors classes and swap meets.

Through Sunday, Feb. 19:Chicago RV & Camping Show, Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont

Through Sunday, Feb. 19:Tinley Park Fishing, Travel and Outdoor Expo, Tinley Park Convention Center

Through Sunday, Feb. 19 and Wednesday, Feb. 22, to Feb. 26:Indianapolis Boat, Sport and Travel Show, Indiana State Fairgrounds

Next Saturday, Feb. 25: Wild Things Conference, Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont

Next Saturday, Feb. 25:Salmon Unlimited Swap Meet, River Park Moose Lodge, River Grove

Next Saturday, Feb. 25, to Feb. 26:Fish On, Woodland Park, Portage, Ind., portageinchamber.com or (219) 762-3300.

DUCKS UNLIMITED

Friday, Feb. 24: Chain O’Lakes banquet, Maravela’s, Ingleside, ducksunlimited.myeventscenter.com

U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY

Next Saturday, Feb. 25: Boat America, Chicago, Dan O’Connell, cgaux.doc@gmail.com

POLAR ADVENTURE DAY

Next Saturday, Nov. 25: Northerly Island, noon- 3 p.m, chicagoparkdistrict.com/polar-adventure-days

HUNTER SAFETY

March 11-12: Bridgeview, (708) 594-1818