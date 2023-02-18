Outdoors notes: Huge sturgeon, Flatfoot Lake, early crocuses and Teddy Roosevelt’s world-record cougar
A huge sturgeon speared in Wisconsin, a note on Flatfoot Lake, remarkably early crocuses, and Teddy Roosevelt’s world-record cougar are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
WILD OF THE WEEK
Chris Hough of LaGrange Park emailed the crocuses above popped through Monday. “They are usually early, but not this early,” he emailed. “Planted by my grandparents close to 100 years ago, they will blanket most of my back yard once it really warms up.”
DALE’S MAILBAG
“That little Southside lake, Beaubien Woods’ Flatfoot Lake, is a little gem. Never anyone on it.” Larry Green tweet
A: “Truth is a lot of people are scared to fish it,” I tweeted back. Green replied, “Yeah, it’s just a little too `Southside’ lol.” If you decipher the code, he’s absolutely right.
BIG NUMBER
177.3: Pounds of the seventh largest sturgeon ever speared on the Lake Winnebago system in Wisconsin; James Gishkowsky speared the 79.9-inch F4 (black-egg fish) female on Tuesday.
LAST WORD
“The cougar fell to the ground and began knocking out dogs as they came within striking distance. One of the dogs grabbed the cougar’s ear and stretched out the cougar’s head. At that point, Roosevelt `drove the knife home.’ “
Boone and Crockett Club account of Teddy Roosevelt, about to be vice-president in 1901, killing a 227-pound cougar, which stood as the world record until 1964, with a knife.
WILD TIMES
FISH GATHERINGS
Tuesday, Feb. 21: Capt. Derek Boeger, “Fishing Green Bay—When, Where and How,” Arlington Anglers, Poplar Creek Banquets, Hoffman Estates, 6:30 p.m., arlingtonanglers.com
Wednesday, Feb. 22: Dale Bowman on hidden gems fishing spots, Walleyes Unlimited, Gurnee American Legion, 7 p.m.
BIRDING
Through Monday, Feb. 20: Great Backyard Bird Count
SHOWTIME
Through Sunday, Feb. 19:Chicago RV & Camping Show, Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont
Through Sunday, Feb. 19:Tinley Park Fishing, Travel and Outdoor Expo, Tinley Park Convention Center
Through Sunday, Feb. 19 and Wednesday, Feb. 22, to Feb. 26:Indianapolis Boat, Sport and Travel Show, Indiana State Fairgrounds
Next Saturday, Feb. 25: Wild Things Conference, Stephens Convention Center, Rosemont
Next Saturday, Feb. 25:Salmon Unlimited Swap Meet, River Park Moose Lodge, River Grove
Next Saturday, Feb. 25, to Feb. 26:Fish On, Woodland Park, Portage, Ind., portageinchamber.com or (219) 762-3300.
DUCKS UNLIMITED
Friday, Feb. 24: Chain O’Lakes banquet, Maravela’s, Ingleside, ducksunlimited.myeventscenter.com
U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILIARY
Next Saturday, Feb. 25: Boat America, Chicago, Dan O’Connell, cgaux.doc@gmail.com
POLAR ADVENTURE DAY
Next Saturday, Nov. 25: Northerly Island, noon- 3 p.m, chicagoparkdistrict.com/polar-adventure-days
HUNTER SAFETY
March 11-12: Bridgeview, (708) 594-1818