Horoscope for Monday, Feb. 20, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The new moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You are an initiator. You love to begin or start new things. Today’s new moon might trigger profound thoughts within you. Because you’re feeling good about your life, you might give thought to what makes everything tick? What “cause and effect” is going on?

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This has been a popular time for you, which makes today’s new moon the perfect time to think about your friendships. What do your friends truly mean to you? How do you think your friends perceive you? Would you want to have you as a friend? Think about this.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

The new moon today is at the top of your chart. This is the only time all year this happens. This means it’s the perfect time for you to think about the general direction that you are headed. For starters, are you headed where you want to go? Is where you’re headed your idea or someone else’s?

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Each new moon is a chance to make resolutions. Today’s new moon is your opportunity to think about what further education, training or travel would be meaningful to enrich your life. Knowledge can civilize one because it provides context.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today’s new moon is about money and shared finances. It’s perhaps the best day of the year for you to think about how to reduce debt and skillfully deal with shared property, taxes, insurance matters and inheritances. Don’t procrastinate. Do it.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

The only new moon directly opposite your sign all year is taking place today. This is a wonderful opportunity for you to more objectively see your closest relationships and how they work — or not. You can also see how you can improve them — or not.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is the perfect day to think about how you can improve your health. Because it’s easier to stop something than it is to start something, what harmful habits might you stop? If you have the discipline — what beneficial habits might you begin?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today’s new moon is the perfect time to observe your lifestyle to see whether or not you have a healthy balance between work and play. We are a work-obsessed society. Do you give yourself permission to play every day? Do you value your creative activities and talents? So many do not.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Because the new moon each month is a chance to make resolutions, this is the perfect day for your sign to think about how you can make improvements at home. What might you do? Also, what can you do to introduce improvements in family relationships? Think about this.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Humans are gregarious creatures. We need to have contact with each other. What kind of communicator are you? Do you reach out to others, or do you wait for them to contact you? Are you clear in your communications with others? Reach out to someone today.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is the perfect day to think how you can take better care of what you own. First, you have to decide what is worth taking care of? Are you burdened with possessions you no longer need or want? Think about how to make your life easier through what you own.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

The only new moon all year that takes place in your sign is happening today. Take a realistic look in the mirror and ask yourself what you can do to improve your image. Hey — you never get a second chance to make a first impression!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer-songwriter Rihanna (1988) shares your birthday. You are thoughtful and sensitive. However, you are so sensitive, you often pick up the feelings and vibes of the people around you. This is a slower-paced year. It’s your chance to rejuvenate your energy and focus on relationships that concentrate on your needs and bring you happiness.

