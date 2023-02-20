The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 20, 2023
Recipes Taste

Blended Sicilian pesto makes this pasta dish a breeze

Though the most common pesto is the classic Genovese combination of basil and Parmesan, we loved a version we found in Sicily that also includes two of the island’s premier products — pistachios and ricotta.

By  Associated Press
   
Christopher Kimballl/Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street
SHARE Blended Sicilian pesto makes this pasta dish a breeze
This image released by Milk Street shows a recipe for rigatoni pasta with pistachios, ricotta and herb pesto.&nbsp;

This image released by Milk Street shows a recipe for rigatoni pasta with pistachios, ricotta and herb pesto.

AP

Sicilian no-cook pesto provides goes a long way to dinner being ready in the time it takes to boil water and cook the pasta.

This recipe from our book “Tuesday Nights Mediterranean,” which features weeknight-friendly meals from the region, calls for just five ingredients to create a sauce that requires only a blender and minimal knife work.

Though the most common pesto is the classic Genovese combination of basil and Parmesan, we loved a version we found in Sicily that also includes two of the island’s premier products, pistachios and ricotta. We blend them all with chives, for additional freshness, while the pasta cooks until al dente. Incorporating a bit of the starchy pasta water helps thin the sauce and make it cling to the noodles.

There’s no need to grate the Parmesan, the nuttiness of which complements the pistachios. Simply cut it into chunks and toss the pieces into the blender. The pesto is good on a wide variety of pasta shapes, but the hollow centers and surface ridges of rigatoni do a particularly good job of gripping the rich, creamy sauce.

We’re usually fans of toasted nuts, but this is a case where raw pistachios are best. Their bright color and natural sweetness are key for a vibrant, full-flavored pesto.

Rigatoni with Pistachio, Ricotta and Herb Pesto

Servings: 4 to 6

INGREDIENTS:

  • 1 pound rigatoni or other short tubular pasta
  • Kosher salt and ground black pepper
  • 1⅓ cups whole-milk ricotta cheese
  • ¾ cup raw pistachios, plus 2 tablespoons finely chopped pistachios
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more to serve
  • 2 ounces Parmesan cheese (without rind), cut into 4 or 5 pieces
  • ½ cup lightly packed fresh basil
  • ¼ cup roughly chopped fresh chives

DIRECTIONS:

1. In a large pot, bring 4 quarts water to boil. Stir in the pasta and 1 tablespoon salt, then cook, stirring occasionally, until al dente. Reserve 1½ cups of the cooking water, then drain the pasta and return it to the pot.

2. In a blender, combine the ricotta, the whole pistachios, oil, Parmesan, basil, chives, ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Add 1 cup of the reserved pasta water and blend until creamy, about 1 minute; the pesto should have a consistency similar to yogurt.

3. Pour the pesto over the pasta and stir, adding more reserved pasta water as needed so the sauce coats the noodles. Taste and season with salt and pepper. Serve drizzled with additional oil and sprinkled with the chopped pistachios.

Next Up In Recipes
Menu planner: Make it a special day with pomegranate steak
Warm chicken and fingerling salad starts on a sheet pan
Menu planner: Walnut chocolate bliss balls make a scrumptious dessert
Super Bowl salsas: 3 recipes with fruit are refreshing additions to party spread and beyond
Chicory salad with fennel a bitter winter greens kaleidoscope of flavors
‘Exceptional flavor’ the hallmark of Italian anchovy appetizer
The Latest
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.
News
Woman dies after losing control of her vehicle, striking porch of home in Norwood Park
The woman, 30, was driving a 2008 Crown Victoria “at a high rate of speed” in the 6300 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue when she lost control of her vehicle and struck the wooden porch of a home.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
File photo of a Chicago police SUV.
Chicago
5 hurt in River North traffic crash
Officers saw a black Jeep running red lights in the 500 block of North Dearborn Street before it struck a silver sedan with four occupants.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Two people were wounded Saturday in a shootout on the South Side.
Crime
Boy, 17, shot in West Garfield Park restaurant parking lot
The teen was in a restaurant parking lot in the 3800 block of West Harrison Street when he was shot in the right ankle, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A man was fatally shot early Saturday in the Austin neighborhood.
Crime
Man shot to death in South Chicago
The man, 35, was in the 7900 block of South Marquette Avenue when he was shot in the head, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
An Illinois State Police squad car
Crime
1-year-old girl among 3 killed, teen boy wounded in shooting on I-57 near 111th Street: officials
The shooting happened about 10:40 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-57 near 111th Street, state police said.
By Mohammad Samra
 