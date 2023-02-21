The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 21, 2023
Heavy rain forecast for Wednesday, with possible sleet near Wisconsin border

“Accumulating ice and sleet is possible, most notably near the Wisconsin state line,” the National Weather Service said. “Elsewhere, periods of heavy rain may produce localized flooding.”

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
merlin_9371303.jpg

Sun-Times file photo

Sun-Times

A winter storm is expected to pelt the Chicago area with heavy rain Wednesday, with periods of freezing rain and sleet near the Wisconsin border.

The National Weather Service is warning of potentially hazardous weather throughout the day in Cook, DuPage, Will, McHenry, Lake, Kane, Kendall, Grundy and Kankakee counties.

“Accumulating ice and sleet is possible, most notably near the Wisconsin state line,” the weather service said. “Elsewhere, periods of heavy rain may produce localized flooding, along with significant rises on areas rivers. Isolated thunderstorms may also accompany the heavy rain.”

Much of the area could see up to 2 inches of rain, with winds gusting to 30 mph, the weather service said.

The high Wednesday will be around 37 and the low around 34. Thursday will see partly sunny skies with a high near 46, but strong winds could gust up to 45 mph.

The Latest
A pedestrian at Ashland Avenue and Sunnyside avenues in Uptown, where the city transportation department has added bollards and speed bumps to the intersection to slow-down left-turning drivers.
News
City looks to stop crashes, slow left-turning drivers
The city has revamped 18 busy intersections, adding rubber speed bumps and bollards to force more precise left turns. Feedback has been mixed, but the city plans to install more this year.
By Ilana Arougheti
 
DJ Dave Roberts
Obituaries
DJ Dave Roberts, who scratched Chicago’s post-punk rock itch for nearly three decades as host of ‘Planet Earth’ night, dies at 64
Thousands remember Mr. Roberts for his hair and his taste in music that veered off the pop charts but kept dance floors moving.
By Mitch Dudek
 
A box of strawberry paczki at Bridgeport Bakery.
News
Thousands of paczki going out the door this week at Bridgeport Bakery
The beloved neighborhood bakery has been through a lot in the past three years.
By Courtney Kueppers | WBEZ
 
An attempted robbery at a South Shore store Friday night ended with two men dead.
Crime
Ride share driver killed in Near West Side shooting. ‘He was a loving and wonderful person.’
On Monday night, Milton Pillacella-Ayora had picked up a passenger and was stopped at a red light on the Near West Side when a silver SUV pulled up and someone inside opened fire, according to Chicago police.
By Mary Norkol and Allison Novelo
 
Ana Guajardo (from left), Peter Chico and Óscar Sanchez are among five candidates running for the Chicago City Council in the 10th ward.
La Voz Chicago
Contaminación y seguridad pública impulsan campañas políticas en los distritos 10 y 12
En el distrito 10, Yessenia Carreón, Peter Chico, Ana Guajardo, Óscar Sánchez y Jessica Venegas se postulan para reemplazar a la concejal Susan Sadlowski Garza. En el distrito 12, la recién nombrada concejal Anabel Abarca es desafiada por Julia Ramírez.
By Brett Chase
 