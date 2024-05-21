The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Family physicians are on the front lines of mental health care

Family physicians perform nearly 40% of all visits by patients seeking treatment for depression, anxiety, substance use disorder and other mental health concerns.

Letters to the Editor
   
Illinois was the first state to enact a law that requires private and public insurance programs to reimburse integrated care to treat common mental health conditions in medical settings such as family physicians’ offices.

As Illinois and the nation grapple with mental health challenges, many people who are in dire need of mental health services are unable to find or afford the help they need. May is Mental Health Awareness Month and the pressing need for integrating behavioral health services into primary care is vital to meeting the needs of people in Illinois.

Family physicians can help. We are integral in providing mental health screening, diagnosis and treatment. For many, their mental health journey begins in a family physician’s office.

Family physicians perform nearly 40% of all visits by patients seeking treatment for depression, anxiety, substance use disorder and other mental health concerns. Primary care practices provide almost a third of the services and request a quarter of the prescriptions for serious mental illness. But for patients in practices without behavioral health services that must refer them elsewhere, workforce shortages and long waitlists hinder access to mental health care.

Illinois became the first state in the country to enact a law that requires private and public insurance programs to reimburse the Psychiatric Collaborative Care Model (CoCM). CoCM is a specific type of integrated care to treat common mental health conditions in medical settings such as pediatricians’ and family physicians’ offices. Providing behavioral health services on-site in primary care can alleviate perceived stigma and also decrease disparities and delays in accessing psychiatric care. Integrated care helps physicians efficiently and effectively manage both physical and mental health concerns.

By investing in primary care and strengthening the connections between physical and mental health services, we can ensure everyone has access to the mental health care they need. That investment means improved payment for these services, along with training and education for physicians to integrate behavioral health into their practices. Mental health and physical health are connected, and their care plans must be, too.

Emma Daisy, M.D., president, Illinois Academy of Family Physicians, Evanston

CTA skip-stop service isn’t worth the hassle

Sun-Times reader Craig Barner recently wrote that he wants CTA trains to go back to the “skip-stop” system of years ago. Lines had alternating A and B stops, plus some A-B stops. A trains stopped at A and A-B stations, and B trains at B and A-B stations. Service was faster because trains made fewer stops. But there was one big drawback.

For example, if you lived near an A stop and also worked near an A stop, fine, you got there quickly.

But if you went between an A stop and a B stop, you had to change trains at an A-B stop in between. And that ate up the time saved by trains running faster. Even worse was the sheer inconvenience of having to get up, get off one train, and wait for the next one. (Lots of fun in bad weather.)

“Skip-stop” forced riders to change trains on a lot of trips. I never thought it was worth it. And I still don’t.

George W. Price, Portage Park

Tired of the Bears greed

I for one am tired of the Bears’ money grab. First, they tear down one of the premier racetracks in the country in Arlington Heights, only to abandon it over taxes. Then they want to take prime lakefront property for a domed stadium where once you are inside, you have no view of it. Their next move is to ask for taxpayers to foot a minimum of 1/3 of the cost for what will be a public stadium. To further insult the public they are demanding 100% of all income from every other event at the venue.

This stadium needs to be 100% paid for by Bears ownership especially under these terms. Let them get private investors and/or loans to fund it. They are trying to hold the fans hostage over a stadium within city limits to keep the team in Chicago so they can still be the ‘Chicago Bears’. Let’s not forget that the New York Giants play in New Jersey. No one is calling them the ‘New Jersey Giants.’

Adding to all of that I just read that they are increasing prices for 2024-2025 without accounting for one less game being played at home. While the price increase itself is not out of line, they are cheating the season ticket holders by not prorating the tickets 10% because they are only getting 9 games instead of the usual 10. The Bears need to stop the greedy behavior and do what is best for the fans.

John Farrell, DeKalb

