Sunday, February 26, 2023
Horoscope for Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Taurus into Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You have a strong need to express yourself to others. You want to enlighten people. This is also an excellent day to schmooze with neighbors, relatives and daily contacts. You will especially enjoy a chance to learn something new or take a short trip.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Spend some time taking care of your possessions whether they need cleaning, mending or repairs. Take inventory so you know what you have. Likewise, you might want to take a realistic look at your wealth in terms of what you owe and what you own.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

The moon is in your sign. This happens for 2 1/2 days every month and when it occurs, it will heighten your emotions about everything. However, it also will boost your good luck a little bit, which gives you an edge over everyone else. Sweet!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today you will prefer to be low-key and work alone or behind the scenes. You’re not being antisocial. You simply feel the need to have some peace and quiet to contemplate your navel or do some research. Welcome this opportunity to settle your mind.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is a popular day for you, which is why you will enjoy hanging out with others. In particular, you might feel concerned about a friend or a member of a group. You might want to help them or support them in some way because it gives you a feeling of satisfaction and reward.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today you are high visibility, which means people notice you more than usual, even if you’re not aware of it. This means you should be mindful of what you say and how you look because it’s always to your advantage to create a good impression on your world.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Satisfy your urge for some stimulation and variety. Get out of your velvet rut and seek adventure! Travel and explore new ideas because it will please you to see new places and meet new faces!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is the perfect day to sort through red-tape details about issues related to shared property, banking, taxes, debt and insurance. It’s easy to put this off and procrastinate; however, if you clear up some of this stuff, you’ll feel so pleased with yourself. (Pleasantly smug.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today it will be in your best interests to go more than halfway when dealing with close friends, partners and spouses. This does not require much; nevertheless, it’s the name of the game when the moon is opposite your sign, as it will be today and tomorrow.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

It will please you today if you feel that you are of service to someone or that you can help them if they need it because you like to be useful. This is also an excellent day to focus on your health and wellness, and possibly also deal with issues related to a pet.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a playful, fun-loving day! Set aside time to enjoy fun activities with children, movies, the theater, sports events and relaxing diversions. Meet a friend for Happy Hour. Reach out to others and share some good times because this will boost your spirits.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today your focus is on home, family and your private life. Quite likely, you will have an important conversation with a female family member. You will also enjoy relaxing at home so that you can catch your breath.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Teresa Palmer (1986) shares your birthday. You are insightful and positive thinking. You are also wise and have the ability to inspire others. This is a special year for you because your efforts from the past years will be acknowledged. Some of you will get public recognition. You might get kudos, awards, scholarships and certainly, praise. Bravo!

