The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 27, 2023
Horoscopes Entertainment and Culture

Horoscope for Monday, Feb. 27, 2023

By  Georgia Nicols
   
SHARE Horoscope for Monday, Feb. 27, 2023
Georgia_Nicols.jpg

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You are energized, invigorated and mentally alert, which is an excellent way to begin your week! That’s why this is a wonderful day for those of you in sales, marketing, teaching, writing, editing and acting because you will express yourself clearly and with enthusiasm.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is an excellent day for business and commerce. Look for ways to boost your income or increase your financial activity, especially with clients, customers and contacts. You might also make money through a silent partnership or in a behind-the-scenes way.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You will be productive, especially working with groups or organizations because the theme of your day is teamwork. You will be particularly successful dealing with creative, artistic people and organizations. In turn, they will definitely listen to you!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Even if you work alone or behind the scenes, you will have an impact on others (especially a group) probably in a public way. This is why you will earn the respect of bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs — people in power. Remember Spider-Man: “With great power comes great responsibility.”

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Your enthusiasm and leadership qualities will shine. However, do be careful about acting too hastily. Get your facts and have a plan in mind so that you don’t do anything foolhardy. Explore travel opportunities as well as avenues in publishing, the media, medicine and the law. You rock!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Because your ambition is aroused today, you will accomplish a lot. (This is a powerful way to begin your week!) If you need the support of a group or another individual, be it practical or financial, you can count on it. In fact, ask for what you need because you will get it.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is an excellent day to study, teach or give a class or a speech because you have the gift of the gab. You are mentally focused and eager to share what you know. Partners and close friends will be supportive. By working with others, you’ll accomplish a lot today.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Co-workers will be supportive today, which is why you, in turn, will be productive, especially through teamwork and the cooperation of others. Work-related travel is likely. A joint bid for increased support or equipment will help you materialize exactly what you need. Fingers crossed!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Because the moon is opposite your sign today, be ready to cooperate with others. (Patience is your best friend today.) This is why you will get a tremendous amount done working with others in sports, children’s activities, the entertainment world or the hospitality industry. Dig in!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You have dynamic, focused, mental energy today, which will help you work and be productive. (You’re PowerPoint on steroids!) Work with groups and cooperate with others to not only be productive in your job, but also to get a lot done at home as well. Corral family members to pitch in.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You have high energy and a sense of competition today, which will spur you in sports activities. Your enthusiasm can encourage others, especially siblings, relatives and daily contacts. In addition, you have money-making ideas, all of which combine to make you a triple threat.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Use your enthusiasm and high energy to make home improvements today. You will get the most done if you harness the energy of family members, friends and professional tradespeople. Because you’re charismatic and convincing, people will do your bidding. The help of others will help you accomplish a lot!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Kate Mara (1983) shares your birthday. You are lovable and spontaneous. People admire you because you are confident and charismatic. This year is the last year of a nine-year cycle, which means it’s time to take inventory. It’s also time to let go of the people, places and things from the past that have held you back.

Next Up In Entertainment
SAG Awards build Oscar momentum for ‘Everything Everywhere’
Kodak Black: Arrest warrant issued for rapper in Florida
At Writers Theatre, ‘Once’ needs timing that lives up to its talent
Dear Abby: Caller doesn’t say goodbye, he just hangs up on me
Horoscope for Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023
Dear Abby: Wife is leaving because I hurt her, but I can’t lose my family
The Latest
Rockets_Trail_Blazers_Basketball.jpg
NBA
Lillard has 71 points, 13 threes as Blazers beat Rockets
His 13 3-pointers were one shy of the NBA record set by Golden State’s Klay Thompson in 2018. Lillard left the game with 44 seconds left, tied with Donovan Mitchell, Elgin Baylor (1960) and David Robinson (1994) for the eighth-most points scored in an NBA game.
By Anne M. Peterson | AP
 
FINALCAMPAIGN_022723_10.JPG
Elections
Prayers up with election countdown: Chicago mayoral candidates canvass churches in final push — and warn of ‘false prophets’
Nine candidates for mayor made some of their final pitches, trying to get souls to the polls across the city with two days to go before the balloting ends.
By Mitchell Armentrout and David Struett
 
AP23058084391893.jpg
Movies and TV
SAG Awards build Oscar momentum for ‘Everything Everywhere’
The night’s top movie award, for best ensemble, goes to the multiverse comedy, and stars Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis also win.
By Jake Coyle | Associated Press
 
Lightfoot campaign manager Valerie Martin: “Black women are fundamentally the mayor’s core base. They have stood with her. They have seen all the work that she’s done in their communities and we know they are coming out to vote.”
Columnists
At final rally, Mayor Lori Lightfoot revs up crucial backers: Black women
Lori Lightfoot ran a longshot race in 2019. This time round, the stakes are higher, and her support from Black women is crucial for her re-election to a second term.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Jack Johnson shoots a puck.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks trade Jack Johnson to Avalanche for Andreas Englund
Johnson will get to chase another Stanley Cup in Colorado, while Englund — a 27-year-old defenseman who has made 36 NHL appearances this season — will fill his spot in the Hawks’ lineup.
By Ben Pope
 