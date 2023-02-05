Horoscope for Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The full moon peaks in Leo at 12:29 p.m, Chicago time.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You want to socialize and explore sports events and fun activities with kids. If so, do be aware that the desires of the group will overpower your individual wants. This means you have to be prepared to follow the Pied Piper wherever he goes.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You might feel a clash between home and family vs. your career and public reputation. Greater powers than you might hold sway today. Accept this and graciously watch from the sidelines. The power of the many overrides the power of the few. That’s what’s happening.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Pay attention to everything you say and do because this is an accident-prone day for you. Don’t waste your breath arguing with groups or the multitude because they will win. The pushy majority will hold sway. Keep your mind on what you’re doing.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Money disputes might come to a head. If you’re at odds with a group, keep a low profile because their desires will probably prevail because today, the rights of the individual will likely cave to the collective. You have to know when to hold and when to fold.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today is the only full moon in Leo all year. Naturally, you will feel this buildup of energy within you, which might put you at odds with partners, spouses and close friends. The voice of authority might throw a wrench in things for you. Don’t stick your neck out.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today’s full moon might wreak havoc with your work, your health, even your pet. (None of these things might happen but they could.) Travel plans are daunting. If you don’t agree with someone, and especially, if you don’t agree with a group, step down. Not today. Stay cool.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today’s full moon creates an accident-prone situation for your kids. Therefore, if you are a parent, be vigilant. Meanwhile, social events might be interrupted, canceled or changed. An argument with a friend might suddenly occur, especially about money or joint funding. Tread carefully.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today you’re pulled between the demands of home and family vs. the demands of your career and public reputation. You can’t keep everyone happy. Very likely, the group (whatever the group is) will win out if you are in dispute with them. Best to know this ahead of time.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Be careful. This is an accident-prone day for you. Pay attention to everything you say and do. Watch your step, walking, jogging, cycling or driving. Be careful not to blurt something out that you later regret. Keep a low profile to get through this day unscathed.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Money disputes about the education or care of children, or the cost of a social event might arise. These will be difficult to resolve. In fact, if you are up against group pressure, step aside. You have to know when to pick your fights.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today the only full moon opposite your sign all year has arrived. This will promote disputes, especially with partners, close friends and spouses. Family upsets will be likely, and if the majority disagrees with you, you will have to cave in or walk away. That’s because today, the collective wins.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a difficult day because the energy of the full moon will create disruptions at work, difficulty with pets, and perhaps stress to your health. Furthermore, this is an accident-prone day for you. Verbally and physically. Therefore, caution!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Soccer player Cristiano Rinaldo (1985) shares your birthday. You are intelligent, organized and a great communicator. You like to be busy, and you like to help others. You also love to learn. Keep your options open this year and be ready to change directions if opportunities present themselves to you. It’s time to explore something new.

