Horoscope for Monday, Feb. 6, 2023

Moon Alert

Caution: Avoid shopping or big decisions from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Leo into Virgo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You are the artisan of the zodiac, which is why you’re so talented with your hobbies, arts and crafts. You are in touch with your muse, which is why you should grab every opportunity to express your creativity. Please check the moon alert.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

For a good portion of this day, there is a moon alert. Nevertheless, family discussions, especially with a female relative, will go well. However, during the moon alert, don’t volunteer for anything or agree to anything important. Keep things light. Enjoy the company of others.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This might be a busy, fast-paced day for you; nevertheless, because of the moon alert, you might face shortages, delays, silly mistakes and confused communications. You might change your mind or feel indecisive. When the dust settles, you will focus on home and family.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Be careful because this is a tricky day. A big portion of this day is a moon alert, and for your sign, this moon alert is taking place in your Money House. Therefore, during this window of time, don’t shop. (Except for food and gas.) Postpone financial decisions. Wait until it is over.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today is a wonderful day to socialize and enjoy the company of others. It’s also a marvelous day for creative activities, which is good news for artists and talented Leos. However, resist the urge to spend money (except for food and gas) until 3:30 Chicago time. Enjoy!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today you might feel dreamy and a bit vague, especially in the morning. Be aware of the times of the moon alert. Avoid shopping or important decisions during that window of time. However, afterward, the moon moves into your sign attracting good fortune to you!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a lovely day to schmooze with friends. You will also enjoy interacting with clubs, groups and organizations. However, during the moon alert, do not volunteer for anything and avoid important decisions. Wait until the alert is over.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is an interesting day because the moon alert will be taking place at the top of your chart. This could mean that you might look like a space cadet to others. Certainly, elements of indecision will be obvious to others. (Actually, the whole world will feel that way, but you can’t hide it.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Traveling will be challenging today because during the moon alert, silly goof-ups might occur. Delays and shortages will be classic. Once the moon alert is over, you will be high visibility. Be aware of this because people will notice you more than usual.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Be aware of when the moon alert happens today because it occurs in one of your Money Houses. This is a poor time to sign important papers. It’s a poor time to agree to anything related to shared property, inheritances, wills and insurance matters. Forewarned is forearmed.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a good day for goofy, casual, light-hearted conversations with partners and close friends. Enjoy this warm camaraderie; however, agree to nothing important. Explore new ideas but wait until the moon alert is over to agree to anything.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Your efficiency might suffer today because of the moon alert (especially this morning). Therefore, ease up on yourself and others. Just tread water. Today it’s best to go along to get along.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress, comedian Kathy Najimy (1957) shares your birthday. You are quick-witted, multitalented and many of you are artistic. You are also caring and compassionate about others. Sometimes you need confidence to dream bigger. This year is about service and responsibility to others. Take care of yourself so that you can be of support when needed.

