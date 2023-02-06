Still no timetable for energetic wing Javonte Green’s return for Bulls

It isn’t often that Billy Donovan was talking about one of his players still unable to run or cut in the rehab process, and it had nothing to do with point guard Lonzo Ball.

But there the Bulls coach was on Monday, talking about a possible timetable for Javonte Green to return from his right knee procedure, and not offering up a whole lot of great news.

While there have been no setbacks with the energetic wing player, there’s also no clarity on when Green would return back to the rotation.

“He’s not running right now,’’ Donovan said. “He’s biking. They really haven’t done anything dynamically with him. Lateral, straight-ahead running, any of that stuff. He continues to progress. Obviously the All-Star Break coming up will be another important period for him that week.’’

In the 28 games he did play so far this season – including one start – Green was averaging 5.9 points and 2.9 rebounds, but was tied for second on the team in plus/minus with a plus-55.

The Bulls announced Green’s surgery back in early January, and the All-Star Break was a checkpoint for him to have a more detailed timetable for a return. Donovan was still holding onto that.

“No, I just think there’s kind of a build-up that they normally do,’’ Donovan said, when asked if Green had any setbacks. “He is doing some things, some mobility stuff in the weight room. I haven’t heard of any setbacks.’’

Green wasn’t the only defensive-minded player on the roster sidelined, either, as Alex Caruso missed his second consecutive game with a foot sprain.

It was the eighth game Caruso had missed this season with an assortment of different injuries.

Clown show

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has never hid his growing frustration with the league turning to three-point centric, and again expressed that before the game with the Bulls.

“We should have a four-point shot and a five-point shot so you can make it a total circus,’’ Popovich said. “Just make it a carnival for the fans so they can scream when someone hits a five-pointer. It’s very boring.’’

He was then asked if he felt the league would ever feel pressure to change the distance or at least eliminate the corner three pointer.

“It can’t change because analytically it’s true,’’ Popovich said. “We play some teams that are obviously more talented, but we’ll have more assists, more free throws, more points in the paint, more fast-break points, and maybe we make seven threes, and they make 14 … game over.

“The other stuff is minimized because the emphasis the three-pointer has on the game.’’

Players’ league

The Kyrie Irving trade to Dallas was just the latest example of the power the stars have in the Association, and there wasn’t a Bulls that wouldn’t acknowledge that.

“It’s a player-driven league, and I think players probably look at it from the perspective of, ‘Listen, I can be traded at any point, and if I don’t feel like this is a great fit for me and I want to see something different,’ there’s an avenue or an opportunity for them to go in there and speak,’’ Donovan said.

Veteran center Andre Drummond had a similar take.

“It’s the NBA for you,’’ Drummond said. “In a matter of a tweet it can change the whole dynamic of the season. I think him going to Dallas is a huge thing, it’s huge news right now. Hopefully it works out for him.’’

